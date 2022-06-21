Google Password Manager Finally Has A Home Screen Shortcut

If you find it difficult to manage and access your passwords instantly, here is the latest update for you. Google Password Manager is one of the best means of storing and protecting passwords.

Besides storing passwords, users can now add a Google Password Manager shortcut to the home screen of their tablets and Android smartphones. Google Password Manager can be accessed from the web, or you can search from Chrome’s setting under the “Autofill” option.

How to access the Google Password Manager on Android

Earlier, you need to go to Settings > Privacy to access your Passwords. This is not the case now in the latest update by Google. Now, users can easily access passwords on their Android devices. You need to follow these steps in order to set a shortcut for Google Password Manager.

Make sure that your device has the latest updated version of Google Play Services. The latest version is 22.18 or newer, which you can verify on your device.

Next, you need to open the Password Manager and look for the “Add shortcut to your home screen” option. You can find this option on its Settings page. When you click on the option, a menu with a shortcut will pop on your screen.

Image Credit: 9to5google

You can drag and drop the shortcut anywhere on your home screen. Once you are done, you can access Google Passwords by clicking the new “Passwords” shortcut on your home screen.

Find your dream job

Google Password Manager is a useful feature that has been there for a long time for the users. It helps users autofill the password for any login, given that they have previously allowed Google to save it. Google Password Manager also tells you if your password is weak or compromised so that you can change it.

Google’s Password Manager is available across multiple platforms like iOS on Chrome and web browser for desktops. So, update your Google Play Services to the latest version and set the shortcut on your home screen with the help of the steps mentioned above.