“Better Call Saul” Season 5 Release Date And Time On Netflix

If you have watched the critically acclaimed TV series Breaking Bad, you must be aware of Saul Goodman. The character is a criminal lawyer and plays a crucial role in getting Walter White out of the mud several times. Well, today, our focus is on Better Call Saul season 5.

As the name of the show suggests, it gives fans a glimpse of the life of Saul Goodman before he became a popular criminal lawyer. Although season 5 of the series was initially released on AMC back in 2020, fans still wonder about its Netflix release date.

With that being said, let’s discuss when and where to watch Better Call Saul season 5 online in the next section of our streaming guide.

Image credit: AMC

Previously, four seasons of the popular series were already made available on the streaming giant. However, fans have been waiting for season 5 for more than two years. The wait was finally over for fans on April 04, 2022.

It was added to Netflix at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can watch it online by heading over to this page on Netflix. Aside from season 5, you can also stream the previous seasons.

What to expect from ‘Better Call Saul’ season 5?

Initially, the fifth season of the series was aired back in 2020. So, there is a good chance that you have already watched it. But in case you haven’t or are simply looking to revisit it, you might be wondering about its plot.

Well, the season picks things up right after the events of season 4. Which also happens to be four years before Saul meets Walter in Breaking Bad. Additionally, season 5 of the series is believed to be the most similar to Breaking Bad.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the series? Let us know your views in the comments section.