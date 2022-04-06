Google Maps Toll Calculator Is A Neat Feature Coming Soon

Google has announced a slew of updates for the Google Maps app. The biggest one was the introduction of Google Maps toll prices. These will be shown before the user starts navigating. The app will show both toll-free and toll routes with their prices.

The feature is available on Android and iOS for about 2,000 roads in the US, India, Indonesia, and Japan. The company plans to add more areas in the coming days.

Google, in a blog post, said, “We look at factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.”

Google will also add a few visual details to the navigation. It will show traffic lights, stop signs, and enhanced details of buildings and surroundings. In a few select cities, the shape and width of a road, including medians and islands, will get additional details, the company added.

Google Maps Toll Calculator and more

Image: Google

The update will be available on Android OS and Android Auto for Android, and iOS and Apple CarPlay for Apple. Apple gear users who use Google Maps will also get some targeted improvements. A new widget for the iOS app will be available in the coming weeks that allows users to access trips pinned to the Go tab.

The user can also use the Apple watch to access the google maps app to receive directions to any of the Google Maps shortcuts, such as Home and Work, by simply tapping the shortcut on the watch. Previously, the users had to start the trips via the iOS app.

Lastly, Google Maps has been integrated into Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app on iOS. Once the user is done setting up the shortcuts, the user just has to say “Hey Siri, get directions” or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps” to access Google Maps. All these new features will start rolling out in the coming weeks.