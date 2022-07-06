“The Boys” Season 3 Episode 8 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Boys season 3 episode 8 will have the eyes of the entire world on it. The new episode will serve as the season finale, with huge expectations. Fans are still shocked after learning that Soldier Boys is Homelander’s father.

Yes, you read it right! The psychotic superhero turned villain has a father and is America’s greatest hero. As a result, the season finale needs to do something bigger to live up to the expectations. Maybe we will finally see Black Noir’s real identity, or Soldier Boy and Homelander will declare war on Butcher and co.

There are just too many possibilities. Thankfully, it has already been announced that the show will return for season 4. So even if the season 3 finale leaves you on a cliffhanger, you know that the show will be back.

Image credit: Amazon Prime Video

The last episode of season 3 is gearing up for a digital release on July 08, 2022, at 12:00 AM GMT. Since the show releases under the banner of Amazon Prime Video, you can watch the last episode on it.

Moreover, feel free to check our guide on the Amazon Prime Video release schedule to get a much better understanding of when will The Boys season 3, episode 8, come to your region.

How to watch ‘The Boys’ finale for free on Prime Video?

In a time when most streaming services do not provide a free trial, Prime Video stands out. The renowned popular streaming platform still provides a free trial to new users. However, the offer is only valid for a limited period. If you have already used the free trial, you can check out offers that will help you get a free subscription to Prime Video.

1. Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399

2. Airtel postpaid plans start at Rs 499.

3. Vi postpaid plan starting at Rs. 499.

4. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month.

What are your expectations from The Boys, season 3, episode 8? Let us know your views in the comments section below. In case you haven’t watched The Boys season 3 episode 7, check out our guide on it.