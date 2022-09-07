She-Hulk Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The new MCU series focused on the old nemesis of Hulk in Abomination over the last two episodes. Emil Blonsky wanted to hire Jennifer Walters to help him get his freedom. While it seemed like Blonsky was still his old evil self, Wong proved it otherwise in the last episode. Now, fans are excitedly waiting for She-Hulk episode 4.

There are several plot points that can be explored in the new episode of the series. For starters, Walters was attacked by some unknown henchmen with a bunch of Asgardian weapons towards the end of the previous episode. There’s always the anticipation about when Daredevil will make an appearance in the show.

And last but certainly not least is the possibility of Emil Blonsky showing his true colors. Because, let’s be honest, it’s hard to believe that he has become such a pure soul. But before all that, you need to know about the release details of the new episode. So without any further delay, let’s talk about just that.

When is She-Hulk episode 4 releasing online?

Image credit: Disney+

The 2022 MCU series has decided to go with a weekly release schedule rather than releasing all the episodes at once. Keeping that in mind, the fourth episode is all set to release online on September 08, 2022.

It will be released exclusively on Disney+ at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. Before moving forward, feel free to check our streaming guide on She-Hulk episode 3.

Can I watch She-Hulk episode 4 for free on Disney+?

Currently, there is no straightforward way to watch She-Hulk episodes for free on Disney+. Instead, you have to rely on a few telecom plans to get a free account to the streaming service.

We hope you found this article helpful. What are your expectations from She-Hulk episode 4? Let us know your honest views in the comments section below.