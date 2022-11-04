Facebook Twitter Instagram
WWE Crown Jewel 2022: How To Watch It Online For Free?

YouTube star Logan Paul will headline the event going against the WWE Champion.

wwe crown jewel 2022 roman reigns vs logan paul
Image: WWE

It’s been a few years now since WWE went intercontinental with its Crown Jewel pay-per-view event held annually in Saudi Arabia. This year’s rendition is right around the corner and brings some of the most exhilarating bouts in wrestling history.

There are a number of special showdowns set to happen in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Among the participating superstars are Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, and more.

Moreover, the event will feature a variety of match-ups, ranging from a six-man tag team match to a Steel Cage match. The titles that will be on the line include the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship, among others.

logan paul lifting the miz
YouTube sensation-turned-wrestler Logan Paul will face his biggest challenge yet at Crown Jewel. (Image: WWE)

When and where to watch Crown Jewel 2022?

India
Indian fans can watch 2022’s Crown Jewel event on November 5, starting at 9:30 PM. Since Sony has the airing rights, you’ll be able to catch the action live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 in English, Hindi, and Tamil/Telugu (based on the region), respectively. Besides that, wrestling enthusiasts can also stream it on the go via the SonyLIV app.

The U.S.
Viewers in America can witness Crown Jewel 2022 on November 4 at 11 AM ET or 8 AM PT. Moving on, the streaming rights for WWE lie exclusively with Peacock in the States.

How to watch Crown Jewel 2022 for free?

India
Thanks to the bundled JioTV access, Jio SIM users can stream Crown Jewel for free without any extra steps. When it comes to Airtel and JioFiber subscribers, they can watch the event free of cost, given that certain conditions are met. In that regard, here are the phone and broadband plans eligible for this benefit:
1. Prepaid plans starting from Rs 299 or data pack worth Rs 148 (Airtel)
2. Postpaid plans starting from Rs 399 (Airtel)
3. XStream Fiber plan worth Rs 499 and above (Airtel broadband)
4. Prepaid broadband plan worth Rs 999 and above (JioFiber)
5. Postpaid broadband plan starting from Rs 599 and higher (JioFiber)

The U.S.
Although Peacock no longer offers a free 7-day trial to new users anymore, there’s still another way to catch Crown Jewel action. To break it down, you can go on Hulu and use its 1-month free trial to watch your favorite wrestlers go at it. In case the Hulu link doesn’t work, try again with a VPN.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card

#MatchMatch type
1Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan PaulSingles match | Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
2Bianca Belair (c) vs BayleyLast Woman Standing match | WWE Raw Women’s Championship
3Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion KrossSteel Cage match
4Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby LashleySingles match
5Braun Strowman vs. OmosSingles match
6The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling BrutesTag team match | Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
7Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs Damage CTRLTag team match | WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
8The O.C. vs. The Judgment DaySix-man tag team match

A single glance at this stacked match card is enough to infuse WWE fans with excitement. But which match are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments section below.

Priye Rai

Priye is a tech writer at Fossbytes, who writes about gaming and anything remotely related to tech, including smartphones, apps, OTT, etc. He prefers to be called a "video game journalist" and grimaces when he doesn't get to be "Player 1." If you want to talk about games or send any feedback, drop him a mail at [email protected]

