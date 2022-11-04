WWE Crown Jewel 2022: How To Watch It Online For Free?

It’s been a few years now since WWE went intercontinental with its Crown Jewel pay-per-view event held annually in Saudi Arabia. This year’s rendition is right around the corner and brings some of the most exhilarating bouts in wrestling history.

There are a number of special showdowns set to happen in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Among the participating superstars are Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, and more.

Moreover, the event will feature a variety of match-ups, ranging from a six-man tag team match to a Steel Cage match. The titles that will be on the line include the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and the Raw Women’s Championship, among others.

YouTube sensation-turned-wrestler Logan Paul will face his biggest challenge yet at Crown Jewel. (Image: WWE)

When and where to watch Crown Jewel 2022?

India

Indian fans can watch 2022’s Crown Jewel event on November 5, starting at 9:30 PM. Since Sony has the airing rights, you’ll be able to catch the action live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, and Sony Sports 4 in English, Hindi, and Tamil/Telugu (based on the region), respectively. Besides that, wrestling enthusiasts can also stream it on the go via the SonyLIV app.

The U.S.

Viewers in America can witness Crown Jewel 2022 on November 4 at 11 AM ET or 8 AM PT. Moving on, the streaming rights for WWE lie exclusively with Peacock in the States.

How to watch Crown Jewel 2022 for free?

India

Thanks to the bundled JioTV access, Jio SIM users can stream Crown Jewel for free without any extra steps. When it comes to Airtel and JioFiber subscribers, they can watch the event free of cost, given that certain conditions are met. In that regard, here are the phone and broadband plans eligible for this benefit:

1. Prepaid plans starting from Rs 299 or data pack worth Rs 148 (Airtel)

2. Postpaid plans starting from Rs 399 (Airtel)

3. XStream Fiber plan worth Rs 499 and above (Airtel broadband)

4. Prepaid broadband plan worth Rs 999 and above (JioFiber)

5. Postpaid broadband plan starting from Rs 599 and higher (JioFiber)

The U.S.

Although Peacock no longer offers a free 7-day trial to new users anymore, there’s still another way to catch Crown Jewel action. To break it down, you can go on Hulu and use its 1-month free trial to watch your favorite wrestlers go at it. In case the Hulu link doesn’t work, try again with a VPN.

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Match Card

# Match Match type 1 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Logan Paul Singles match | Undisputed WWE Universal Championship 2 Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley Last Woman Standing match | WWE Raw Women’s Championship 3 Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross Steel Cage match 4 Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Singles match 5 Braun Strowman vs. Omos Singles match 6 The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes Tag team match | Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship 7 Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs Damage CTRL Tag team match | WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship 8 The O.C. vs. The Judgment Day Six-man tag team match

A single glance at this stacked match card is enough to infuse WWE fans with excitement. But which match are you looking forward to the most? Sound off in the comments section below.