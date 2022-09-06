Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 Has Been Confirmed

Ancient Magus Bride is quite an old anime that aired back in October 2017 and ran for the usual 24 episodes till March 2018. And just like any light novel adaptation, everyone thought that was the end of this great anime, and we will never get another season.

But it looks like we were wrong on this one, and we will get a new season for this anime. Furthermore, we even have a release window and an announcement video for season 2 as well. So, let’s check out the announcement clip first in the next section.

Ancient Magus Bride Season 2 announcement video and teaser

The video features both the VAs of Chise (Atsumi Tanezaki) and Elias (Ryōta Takeuchi), along with the director Kazuaki Terasawa and character designer Hirotaka Katō. Also, the clip also has a very short teaser and some clips of the upcoming season as well.

What is Ancient Magus Bride about?

The series follows Chise, a young high schooler who has been abandoned by both her family and society. So she gives up and puts herself up for auction, so somebody can just take her away. And that somebody ends up being Elias Ainsworth, a magus who buys her for 5 million pounds. And also, we have to mention that Elias is also a seven-foot-tall monster with an animal skull for a head.

While all this seems like a recipe for a psychological thriller, you might be surprised to know that this is actually a slice of life romance. The anime is really about these two people who have been ostracized by society and find solace in each other in this surreal world filled with sorcery and the supernatural.

The announcement video has also announced that the new season will be coming in April 2023. Although we don’t have a specific date, for now, you can expect it to come with the official trailer. Until then, you can catch up by watching season 1 on Crunchyroll right here.

That’s all we have for you today. Are you going to check out season 1 now? Have you seen it already? Are you excited to see this series return after such a long time? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.