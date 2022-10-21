Can I Watch Barbarians Season 2 For Free Online?

German history is undoubtedly filled with war and chaos. Moreover, we have a lot of TV series and films based on their cynical battles and rulers. One such series, Barbarians, is a German historical war drama tv series created by Andreas Heckmann and Arne Nolting. Moreover, the show focuses on the events during the Roman Empire’s annexation of Germania.

The series broke many records during its premiere, and now it is arriving with its second season. Moreover, the new season will have Thusnelda and Ari trying to unite the tribes against Rome. So we can safely say that the war from Rome is far from over, and the new installment holds a lot of surprises for us.

With that being said, let’s shed some light on its release date and time. The new season will arrive on October 21, 2022, at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT). Now let’s discuss on which platform the series will air in the next section of this article.

Steps to watch Barbarians season 2 for free

The new season will release exclusively on Netflix. If you’d like to watch it on the platform, then head over to this page. Now let’s have a look at the free streaming part down below.

Netflix being one of the best streaming services, does not offer its content for free. Previously, the streaming service used to provide a free trial to new users as well, but it has stopped doing it. So technically, you cannot watch any titles on it for free. However, a few telecom plans provide a free subscription to Netflix.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited about the new season? While you’re here, check out our streaming guide on Netflix’s latest feature. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.