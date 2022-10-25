WhatsApp Down? Yes, We Can’t Send WhatsApp Messages Either

If you’re searching the web for ‘WhatsApp down’ and stumble across this article, you’re not alone. The Meta-owned instant messenger is down, and users aren’t able to send messages. WhatsApp outage has seen a sudden spike around 1 PM IST today, and users are reporting issues on Downdetector. The website also states that Instagram is facing some issues too.

In our testing, we’ve found out that the WhatsApp iOS app isn’t connecting to the internet. WhatsApp Web is also unable to connect to the internet. We tried to sign out and log in again on the web and the macOS app, but both are facing the same issue. The Android app also seems to have the issue, so it is safe to say that it is a backend outage that has crippled the entire service.

WhatsApp Down: What to do?

Downdetector shows close to 30,000 reports of WhatsApp down at the time of writing this story. 69% of users aren’t able to send messages, 23% are facing server issues, and 7% say they’re facing issues with the app. So far, we can confirm that WhatsApp is down for users in India, but there’s no sign of a global outage.

Users facing a WhatsApp outage can try to restart their phones or login using the web app. However, the extent of the outage is unknown yet, and we can’t say if those options will work. So if someone is looking forward to an important message or sending some important details, we suggest you use some other app or call for now. Users can take a look at our list of WhatsApp alternatives to keep the chat going.

This story is still developing.