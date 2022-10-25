Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

WhatsApp Down? Yes, We Can’t Send WhatsApp Messages Either

WhatsApp web app and macOS app are down too.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
You Can Now Have WhatsApp Groups With 512 Members
Image Credit: Unsplash

If you’re searching the web for ‘WhatsApp down’ and stumble across this article, you’re not alone. The Meta-owned instant messenger is down, and users aren’t able to send messages. WhatsApp outage has seen a sudden spike around 1 PM IST today, and users are reporting issues on Downdetector. The website also states that Instagram is facing some issues too.

In our testing, we’ve found out that the WhatsApp iOS app isn’t connecting to the internet. WhatsApp Web is also unable to connect to the internet. We tried to sign out and log in again on the web and the macOS app, but both are facing the same issue. The Android app also seems to have the issue, so it is safe to say that it is a backend outage that has crippled the entire service.

WhatsApp Down: What to do?

Downdetector shows close to 30,000 reports of WhatsApp down at the time of writing this story. 69% of users aren’t able to send messages, 23% are facing server issues, and 7% say they’re facing issues with the app. So far, we can confirm that WhatsApp is down for users in India, but there’s no sign of a global outage.

Users facing a WhatsApp outage can try to restart their phones or login using the web app. However, the extent of the outage is unknown yet, and we can’t say if those options will work. So if someone is looking forward to an important message or sending some important details, we suggest you use some other app or call for now. Users can take a look at our list of WhatsApp alternatives to keep the chat going.

Share this report on Twitter, Instagram, and other platforms with your loved ones and let them know about WhatsApp outage. We will keep updating this story as we get updates on the same.

This story is still developing.

Manik Berry

Manik Berry

With a Master’s degree in journalism, Manik writes about big tech and has a keen eye for political-tech news. In his free time, he’s browsing the Kindle store for new stuff read. Manik also adores his motorcycle and is looking for new routes on weekends. He likes tea and cat memes. You can reach him at [email protected]

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022