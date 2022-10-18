What Is Netflix’s New Profile Transfer? How Will It Work?

Netflix users frequently share passwords. People share their Netflix account credentials with friends, lovers, and family members, allowing them to access material on the network with a single paying account. Users distinguish between accounts via their Profile, where they may create their own watch list and receive personalized suggestions based on their likes and dislikes.

While this works for most people, it might be uncomfortable if they decide to split up with the individual with whom they are sharing their Netflix account. Simply put, no one wants to see a friend’s name appear on their Netflix account, especially if they are no longer pals. For cases like these, Netflix has decided to introduce an easy way to transfer their profiles to new accounts.

What is Netflix’s New Profile Transfer Feature?

As announced in a blog post, Netflix has officially launched a new feature called Profile Transfer. This feature allows existing account members to switch to a new account without having to rebuild their profile. This prevents their personal data, such as customized recommendations, viewing history, a list of favorite shows/movies, and other settings, from being erased and having to start over.

As the streaming service cracks down on account sharing, a new Profile Transfer feature is likely to be introduced to encourage freeloaders to finally pay for their own accounts.

Netflix’s official statement read:

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people use your account to transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership.”

How will it work?

Account owners will receive an email when the Profile Transfer feature becomes available starting Monday. This feature can be chosen from the dropdown menu on a user’s profile page that appears when you hover over the profile icon. Netflix will then instruct the user to create a new profile with a different email address and password.

Image: Netflix

A backup of your profile, minus the game saves, will remain on the original account. The owner of the first account will be notified that you’re transferring your profile to a new account. Account owners will also have the option to turn off Profile Sharing in their account settings.

With Netflix’s Ad ad-supported plans rolling out this November, what are your thoughts on this feature? Do you see yourself using this? Let us know in the comments down below.