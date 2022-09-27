Blonde Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Marilyn Monroe was one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood during the 1950s. But her life to stardom was far from easy. Actress Ana de Armas will portray her in the latest film Blonde. The film will depict the past life of Norma Jeane and how she became Marilyn Monroe.

The title of the film is probably a wordplay around her famous star image of a “dumb blonde.” But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We are sure the movie will take a deep dive into the struggles of Monroe and a lot more.

The movie was originally released in select theaters in the USA on September 16, 2022. However, its global release is still pending. Keeping that in mind, let’s take a look at the movie’s release details.

When is Blonde released online?

Image credit: Netflix

The 2022 film is all set to release on a streaming platform. It will be arriving exclusively on Netflix on September 28, 2022. As for its release time, you can expect it to be added at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch Blonde for free on Netflix?

Netflix is no longer providing a free trial to new users. So it means you technically cannot watch any show or movie on it for free. However, on a positive note, there are a few telecom plans which will provide you with a free account on Netflix.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399. Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This concludes our guide on Netflix’s upcoming film Blonde. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.