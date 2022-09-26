From ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ To ‘Scoops’: Every Trailer Unveiled At Netflix Tudum India

Tudum, Netflix’s much-anticipated annual fan gathering, was held earlier this week in India. The event was held in Korea, India, the United States, and Japan.

While the Netflix Tudum USA 2022 event included all of Netflix’s new shows and movies for worldwide markets, such as Europe, Latin America, and the United States, the Netflix Tudum India 2022 event focused on a selection of upcoming projects that will be created solely in India. Here’s a glance at what’s new on Netflix, from comedies to dark crime thrillers.

List of Shows Announced at Netflix Tudum India 2022

Monica. O My Darling

A retro-style song performance from Vasan Bala’s upcoming neo-noir film Monica, O My Darling kicked off the sneak peek of the upcoming Indian films and shows on Netflix. The film stars Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, and Sikandar Kher. Meanwhile, the trailer features Huma and Rajkummar dancing to an 80s-style disco-infused Bollywood tune in the music video Ek Zindagi.

Khufiya

Vishal Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller has a new teaser at Tudum India. The movie stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. It is expected to raise the bar for polished spy films in India. Tabu’s narration guides us through the latest teaser as various facts about the twisted plot and characters are revealed.

Guns & Gulaabs

The official teaser for Raj and DK’s highly awaited new series Guns & Gulaabs, starring Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Gulshan Devaiah, and Adarsh Gourav, was released during the event. Rajkummar and Adarsh appear to be playing thugs, while Dulquer plays a cop in this show.

Qala

The teaser for Anvitaa Dutt’s next historical musical drama, Qala, was aired at Tudum India. The film, which stars Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan, and Amit Sial, is set in the 1930s and late 1940s.

The brief teaser, which had outstanding music, revealed glimpses of a popular playback singer’s disturbing background and journey.

Kathal

The occasion also saw the release of a lighthearted teaser for Yashowardhan Mishra’s directorial debut Kathal. The video follows a police inquiry into the theft of a local politician’s cherished jackfruits. This odd premise is based on a true story.

The film, which stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, and Vijay Raaz, is intended to elevate the police procedural comedy to new heights.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’s teaser, a heist film starring Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal, and Sharad Kelkar, takes us on an adrenaline-fueled adventure. However, the theft goes wrong and becomes a survival drama. Will the thieves be able to obtain their valued stones, or will they become victims? Well, we will have to wait and watch.

Soup

The first trailer for Abhishek Chaubey’s upcoming dark comedy Soup depicts chef Swathi Shetty’s master plan to replace her husband with her lover. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma in the main roles, with Nasser and Sayaji Shinde in supporting roles.

CAT

In the teaser for his next Punjabi-language crime film, Cat, Randeep Hooda plays a civilian police informant. In order to preserve his brother’s life, Randeep’s Gurnam is forced to become an informant once more. His new work also causes him to confront his criminal background. Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh direct the series.

Scoop

Tudum India has also released a teaser for Hansal Mehta’s upcoming true-crime series Scoop. The series is based on Jigna Vora’s popular book Behind the Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, and it stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Prosenjit Chatterjee.

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu’s teaser features real-life uncle-nephew combination Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati as father and son. It follows the lives of a fixer who follows the tracks of the city’s most influential people. This series, directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn S. Varma, also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, and Suchitra Pillai.

Class

Tudum India transported us to an elite school with the teaser for the new thriller series Class. The series, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, stars Gurfateh Pirzada, Anjali Sivaraman, Ayesha Kanga, and Cyaawal Singh. The brief teaser introduces us to the dark world of Delhi’s most prestigious school, Hampton International.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale

The teaser for Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale chronicles the love journey of Tamil actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The couple recently married in a fairytale-like wedding ceremony. Gautam Vasudevan’s Netflix special promises to take viewers inside the couple’s lives.

Which of the above-mentioned shows are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, check out our recap of the Netflix Tudum event U.S.