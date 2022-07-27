Beyond Good & Evil 2: Everything We Know About The Game So Far!

One of the most anticipated games to be revealed in recent years, Beyond Good and Evil 2, is also Ubisoft’s most ambitious project. While it’s been 5 years since the game’s stunning reveal at E3 2017, little is known about Beyond Good and Evil 2 so far. Furthermore, with endless rumors and talk around the game’s release and what the game has to offer; well today, we look at every detail we know about Ubisoft’s Beyond Good and Evil 2 so far.

While fans had been desperately waiting for any news on Beyond Good and Evil 2, the game was revealed after many delays at E3 2017. And while another Beyond Good and Evil game seemed uncertain, the cinematic trailer of the game at E3 2018 is what made everyone wait for the game so far. That said, there’s still little known about Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Beyond Good and Evil

For the ones who are not introduced to the “to be” franchise, Beyond Good and Evil have only one game so far. The game hit PS2, Xbox, GameCube, and PC in 2003 and was not an instant hit. The game was a blend of puzzle solving, and stealth tactics in an action-adventure setting played from the third person perspective.

Moreover, as time went by, Beyond Good and Evil developed somewhat of a cult following to it. While Beyond Good and Evil didn’t make much in sales, it developed a good fan base, which only rose in numbers as the years went by. So more so that Ubisoft revived the game with an HD version for PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2011.

Ubisoft Announces Beyond Good and Evil 2

Meanwhile, after the success of the first game, in 2008, Ubisoft announced that a second game in the series, Beyond Good and Evil 2, would be made. While in the coming years, we saw teasers and leaks on the game and what Beyond Good and Evil 2 would be. However, it was not until 2014 that Ubisoft would once again officially confirm working on the game. Jumping to 2016, Michel Ancel, in charge of Beyond Good and Evil 2, declared that the game is in pre-production, a claim backed officially by Ubisoft.

On a different note, as reported by Kotaku, Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been a matter of concern for the publisher as the project is reportedly bleeding cash for the company and still has been MIA for years; Ubisoft officially confirmed that the game is still in active development. Furthermore, according to various industry sources, Beyond Good and Evil 2 should now be in its playtesting phase. That being said, these playtest don’t give any concrete information on how far the game has come in terms of developments and when Ubisoft is planning to release Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Beyond Good and Evil 2: What we want to see!

Currently, fans of the game want to see what the future installment holds in terms of gameplay. While we already have seen a glimpse of what Beyond Good and Evil will be in a gameplay video, the customization, the planetary system, and a portion of the map called the Ganesha city. Fans really need to see a proper gameplay demo; maybe we’ll see one in the coming months?

Moreover, as for what the developers have shown us so far, Beyond Good and Evil 2 looks like a perfect combination of creativity and a lot of work being put into the game by the developers. With a cooperative online play teased for the game, players will be able to play the game single-player or co-op with a friend; as to how this will work in the story mode, we’d very much like to see.

Meanwhile, we hope this vast ambitious open-world project from Ubisoft doesn’t get lost in its massive world. With games of a similar genre already in the making and with Ubisoft now doing open worlds, it’s not very easy for a game of this approach to get lost in the competition; however, we hope Beyond Good and Evil 2 to not fall in that pit and maintains its individuality.

Voyager – A brand new engine for the game

The delay and the time Ubisoft has taken to develop this extensive game can be partly owed to the fact that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is developed on a new engine called Voyager. This step has been taken in light of Ancel’s vision for the game; to create an extensive world that holds a planetary system large enough for players to explore freely. Interestingly, the development of the Voyager engine alone took the developer 3 years. If you already haven’t, check out the detailed video here.

Beyond Good and Evil’s map exploration

Thanks to the newly developed engine for the game, the world of Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be a big one to explore. With the option to fly from one planet to another with endless vehicles and space ships, fans would be able to freely explore the world without any load times. To top that off, the game will feature space ships of various sizes, from mother ships to small and fast space ships for dog fights; players will be able to maneuver them all.

When is ‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’ releasing?

As of now, there’s no official statement from Ubisoft about the platforms that Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be released on. However, it’s safe to say that the game will be coming to the current generation consoles first, with PS5 and Xbox Series S/X to be the first in line.

With multiple rumors and leaks about the game’s release floating around, there’s nothing concrete that can be said as of now. Meanwhile, with the announcement of Ubisoft Forward for September 2022, we can expect some information about Beyond Good and Evil 2 for now. Maybe the event will introduce a beta for the ambitious multi-planetary game from Ubisoft? At this moment, it’s anyone’s guesswork.

All this has further intrigued the fans as to what the game will deliver upon its not happening anytime soon release. Lastly, considering the year is half gone, it’s unlikely that we might see a beta for the game in 2022; however, we can always be hopeful for some fresh developments in the next year.