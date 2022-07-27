Apple Gets Patent To Make An iMac With Continuous Glass Body

Apple has published a new patent granted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a semi-foldable glass monitor. The patent relates to a futuristic iMac design with a continuous glass body. The alternative designs even contain a desktop accessory designed for MacBook.

This future iMac/ desktop might include a display coupled to the glass housing to provide a visual output at the display area. The new design for an iMac/desktop PC covered by Apple’s awarded patent features a glass enclosure with a continuous surface defined by the upper, lower, and transition portions. This has to be among the most innovative patentable Apple product ideas ever developed.

iMac with continuous glass body

Image: Patently Apple

You can see what an iMac Pro with complete glass would look like in the pictures below. The sleek, thin glass design would match today’s design requirements and be an extraordinary eye-catcher in many offices and living areas.

At the very least, the middle allows you to adjust the screen for the most comfortable viewing experience constantly. This can also be helpful if you want to take the iMac with you because you can bend the bottom half of the computer, making it easier to transport.

How will it work?

According to Patently Apple, this upcoming iMac/desktop PC might include a display attached to the glass housing part that’s set up to output visuals to the display area. The electronic gadget might have a keyboard attached to the glass housing component to recognize input from the input area. Different designs depict the keyboard as being detachable.

Image: Patently Apple

It might come with a glass sheet, a display, and an input device connected to the display. The glass sheet may have a curved section between the planar display area and the planar input area, as well as a first portion defining a planar display area and a second portion defining a planar input area.

A support structure connected to the glass sheet and designed to support the glass sheet may be present on the tabletop. However, all of this is speculation and won’t determine the actual workings of the device.

In recent years, curved glass has been widely used in various fields, including buildings. Glass may be bent by carefully heating a flat glass plate. Using it to make large, foldable, and scrollable displays might be the future.

Lastly, as long as the material is translucent, as stated in the patent description, other materials such as ceramic or plastic may be utilized in place of glass. Do you think the device looks cool? Comment down below.