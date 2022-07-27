Here Are 5 Questions To Always Ask In A Job Interview

Job interviews aren’t something most of us look forward to. They’re usually your reward for a job search. Moreover, it can be long, tricky, and peppered with rejection. It’s no fun not even getting a recruiter call for a job you know you’d be great at. When you finally get through an interview, it can be tempting to assume that much of the work is done.

With the stress of job hunting, it can be easy to forget that not only is a company looking to see if you’re right for them. You should also make sure that you want to love working there. A few key questions to ask at the end of the interview is a great way to find out some information. It will help you decide if this company is the right fit for you.

Five questions in job interview that you should ask

1. What is the company culture like?

If the reply you get is positive and upbeat, that’s a sign of an open, happy workplace. If your interviewer seems stumped or struggles to answer, it could be a red flag.

2. How has your career path changed since you joined?

If your interviewer has been there a while and is still in the same position, there may not be a lot of internal promotion happening. If they have progressed swiftly, that suggests better prospects for your career.

3. Is this a new role, or will I be replacing someone who is leaving?

If it’s a new role, you can follow up by asking what resources you can expect to have and the expectations for it. If you’re replacing someone, why is the person leaving? These responses could give interesting insight into staff turnover and team resourcing.

4. Who will I report to, and who else will I be working with?

This answer could be key for you if you prefer to work in a very flat structure and you’re interviewing for a role at a company with a lot of layers of people to answer to. Finding a fit for the way you want to work is really important.

5. What has been your biggest challenge or success this year?

This is useful to ask as the answer will allow you to understand what the company considers problems and solutions, and you can benchmark your abilities against them.

– By Kirstie McDermott, Senior Content Manager, Amply