11 Best Websites To Download Paid PC Games For Free And Legally in 2022

In financially tough times, you may feel the urge to play new games but good games are seldom cheap. What if I told you that you can download paid PC games for free and legally? Of course, you can go for the illegal way to download games. But, that would be dishonoring all the hard work by the game developers who created a masterpiece out of their imagination.

So, how do you get free PC games without paying a penny for premium content? A number of websites keep occasional giveaways of paid games for free. Visit these sites often if you want free games. Here, we have prepared a list of the 10 best websites to grab premium games for free.

10 Websites to Download Paid PC Games Free And Legally in 2022

1. Epic Store (paid PC games for free)

Epic Store is one of the most popular websites to download paid games for free in 2021. The store keeps a paid game giveaway every week and has a record of keeping giveaways of some popular games such as Watch Dogs 2, Hitman 2016, Metro 2033, Borderlands, Civilization 6, GTA 5, and more.

The store also features a number of free battle royale games such as Rogue Company, Spellbreak, Rocket League, and the all-time popular Fortnite.

Epic Store is undoubtedly one of the best websites to download PC games for free

2. My Abandonware

If you are a fan of retro games, My Abandonware is the website you must visit. With more than 15000 games available that have been abandoned by their developers, you can download some of the classics such as Need For Speed, Warcraft, Lemmings, The Incredible Machine, etc.

You can download games without registration and start playing right away. The website has an intuitive interface and there are different methods of searching for the game you want to play.

3. IGN Beta Giveaway

IGN Beta Giveaway hosts premium games and lets you download paid PC games for free. If you are a prime member then redeem your beta code to get full access to paid games.

It is one of the most popular websites for downloading free games amongst gamers who keep a close check on the giveaways as promos get closed soon after the release.

4. FreeGamesFindings subreddit

While Reddit has several subreddits dedicated to free PC games giveaways, r/FreeGameFindings is the most noteworthy. Users can submit links to full games and giveaways on this subreddit. We would advise you to bookmark this page to get your hands on some freebies.

You can also check out the steam subreddit if you want to join a community of gamers and learn more about the websites to play games.

5. GOG

GOG is a digital distribution platform service for video games and films. It is operated by GOG Limited and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CD Projekt. On 26 March 2009, GOG.com signed a deal with Ubisoft which allows them to publish games from Ubisoft’s back catalog.

They offer at least two or three premium games for free per year and the giveaway lasts for around 48 hours.

6. Steamgifts

You will find a huge community of gamers here. You can learn how to become a member, how to sponsor giveaways, or how to use Steamgifts in their FAQ section.

The link to your steam account is needed so that community members can find your profile in case you win something or if you need to contact people who won a game for your giveaway.

This also makes it impossible for people to try to win games that they have already redeemed on Steam. Hence, the user base is protected and it’s harder for scammers to use the site.

7. Green Man Gaming

Green Man Gaming is an online video game retailer based in the United Kingdom and has a catalog of over 6600 games from more than 450 game publishers. It has won more than 25 awards, the latest being the National Business Awards in 2018.

Green Man Gaming has a monthly giveaway for paid games. They will send you a Steam key and if you already own the game, it can be given to someone else.

8. Humble Bundle

The Humble Bundle has a great collection of games, and a portion of the price goes towards charity while the rest is split between the game developers. They organize Steam key giveaways and also have a subreddit for requests and giveaways to help you get premium games for free and legally.

We recommend you to visit Humble Bundle frequently if you want to play PC games for free.

9. DLH.net

DLH.Net has been around for more than 20 years now. Under the motto “By gamers, for gamers,” the website has managed to grow a large community. DLH.Net got its name from “Dirty Little Helper” because it used to post game cheats and tricks.

They give away free steam game keys from time to time and also provide free Steam keys for new users who sign up on their website. So, don’t forget to check out this community to get paid PC games for free and legally.

10. Steam

Steam communities have several groups that give away paid PC games free of cost. Free Games GiveAways has more than 113,000 users and gives away legal games, Steam game keys, Steam gifts, Steam in-game items, or Steam game cards for free. Game GiveAway Group is one of the biggest active communities which has given away more than 100,000 games.

We hope this list of the top 11 websites to get paid PC games for free in 2021 has been helpful to you. Do you have any suggestions? Please share in the comments below.

