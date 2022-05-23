5 Best Lionsgate Play Movies To Watch In 2022

Initially, the rise of web series and TV shows seemed to threaten the popularity of movies. However, on any given day, most fans still prefer a crisp and well-made movie over a web series. That being said, there are many streaming services that you can use to watch your favorite movies.

Is it Netflix, Disney+, or Amazon Prime Video? All mainstream platforms have terrific libraries featuring several amazing movies in their libraries. But today, we aren’t here to talk about these platforms. Instead, our focus is on one of the rising stars in the streaming services industry.

Today we will be focusing on Lionsgate Play. Earlier, we wrote a guide to the Best Lionsgate Play web series, but how can we leave our movie fanatics dry, right? Let’s start our guide to the Best Lionsgate Play movies to watch in 2022.

5. The Hummingbird Project (2018)

If you are searching for a thrilling movie, you can try watching this title. Although it has an average rating of 6.2/10, the ratings don’t truly justify the flick. You will love the quick-paced decisions the characters need to make; otherwise, they will lose millions of dollars.

4. Wrath of Man (2021)

Jason Statham is one of the best actors in Hollywood. In Wrath of Man, he dons the role of ‘H,’ who is responsible for moving millions of dollars around Los Angeles. Statham does justice to the character as he depicts him as mysterious and cold, which perfectly matches the movie’s theme. It is certainly one of the best Lionsgate Play movies.

3. The Gentlemen (2019)

Contrary to its title, The Gentlemen features an American outsider who tries to sell off his highly profitable Marijuana empire in London. But it’s not as easy as it sounds. The movie is full of action, crime, and a few comedy scenes. As a result, it has managed to gather a rating of 7.8/10 on IMDb.

2. Knives Out (2019)

With a star cast of Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, and Ana De Armas, Knives Out needs no introduction. Although the movie falls in the comedy-crime genre, there is a lot of drama in it as well. Keeping that in mind, Knives Out is considered one of the best Lionsgate Play movies, even in 2022.

1. John Wick Franchise (2014 – ongoing)

Speaking of legends in the industry, there are not many that can touch the legacy of Keanu Reeves. The John Wick movie franchise is the perfect example of Reeves’ brilliant acting. You can watch all three movies in the franchise on Lionsgate Play.

That’s it for this article. We hope you can now easily weed out the best Lionsgate Play movies. Are you planning to watch these movies? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.