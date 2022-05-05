10 Best Voice Changers For Discord In 2022 [Windows, Mac, Android, & iOS]

Discord is one of the best VoIP platforms that is used by millions of gaming enthusiasts globally. Several Discord users try to make things entertaining by doing all sorts of things in the audio channels; using a voice changer is one of them. So in this article, we’ll list down the seven best Voice changers for Discord that you can use on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

Interestingly, there are several voice changers for Discord that lets you take on different types of voice. So, you can switch between several voices to scare your friends or confuse them with an unusual voice. However, there are so many options on the internet that it is hard to find out which Discord voice changer is best for you. So, without any further ado, let’s get started.

Voice Changer For Discord

Best Voice Changer For Discord (Windows)

Voicemod

Platforms: Windows

Download: Voicemod

Voicemod is one of the best voice changers for Discord in 2020. This voice changer app lets you take the voice of a robot, sci-fi celebrity, and more than 80 other voices and effects, which is awesome.

What makes Voicemod more amazing is that besides Discord, this free voice changer is compatible with online games such as PUBG, Valorant, Apex Legends, and many more. Other than that, you can also use Voicemod Skype, VR Chat, and Second Life. So, there are plenty of options.

If you’re wondering, you can use Voicemod on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, and 10. Interestingly, the developers of this Discord voice changer are planning to make the app compatible with Linux and Mac OSX as well.

Unfortunately, not all the features of Voicemod are handed over to users for free. To access all the voices and effects on every online game and VoIP platform, you will have to buy a Voicemod Pro subscription.

Pros

Easy to setup

Lots of integrations

Funny, easy and creative

Cons

Compatibilty issues

Advanced features locked behing paid version

Clownfish

Platforms: Windows

Download: Clownfish

Clownfish is one of the best free Discord voice changer apps that are completely free to use. You don’t even have to sign up or create an account to install and use Clownfish.

This Voice changer for Discord is installed on the system level. It further means that every VoIP platform or online game that uses a Microphone is compatible with Clownfish. So, it doesn’t matter if you want to use the voice changer on Discord or Mumble; Clownfish will never let you down. The free voice changer offers multiple voices, including Alien, Atari, Fast Mutation, etc.

However, compared to other Discord voice changers on our list, the voice options are limited in Clownfish. Nevertheless, if you’re looking for a free voice changer app that is easy to install and use, then Clownfish is the best fit for you.

Pros

No sign up required

Compatible with most games and softwares

Easy to install and use

Cons

Limited voice options

Adobe Audition

Platforms: Windows, macOS

Download: Adobe Audition

Adobe Audition is one of the more advanced voice changers for Discord. It has all the features you can expect from a voice modulator. Users can use this software for a lot of different purposes such as gaming, voice-overs, or podcasts.

The application can be a bit hard for beginners but can be learned just from watching a few tutorials. It can seamlessly change the pitch of the audio. Users can also add many different types of effects to their voice such as echo, reverb, etc.

It also has a voice enhancer and automatic pitch correction effects to adjust your frequency and notes, respectively.

Pros

Lots of tools and features

Professional editing

For professional use

Automatic filters and special effects

Cons

Not for beginners

Free trail only lasts for seven days

iMyFone MagicMic

Platforms: Windows (Free and paid plans)

Download: Real-Time Voice Changer – MagicMic

MagicMic from iMyFone is one of the easiest to use voice changers for Discord. If you just want to have some dumb fun with your friends this is the one for you. Users can easily select from a library of different voices such as a robot, minion, dragon, etc.

If you like a particular sound effect you can bind it to any hotkey and instantly switch between multiple voices. Users can try out a few sound effects with the free version of the app. There’s also a premium version of the application that unlocks all the voices and sound effects.

There’s a lifetime membership fee of $39.95 but you can also pay quarterly or yearly.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Easy to use

Inbuilt voice effects

Cons

Majourity of voice effects locked behing paid version.

Best Voice Changer For Discord (Mac)

MorphVOX

Platforms: Windows (FREE), Mac(Paid)

Download: MorphVOX

When it comes to the best voice changers for Discord in 2020, MorphVOX deserves to be on the list. The best thing about this voice changer is that it listens to your own voice and then modifies it to match your personality, which is quite an awesome feature.

Using MorphVOX, you can customize your voice to sound like a man, a woman, or a kid. The voice changer comes with a custom mouse and joystick shortcuts to make it easy for you to access common features. Fortunately, the MorphVOX uses very low bandwidth while also putting a minimal load on your CPU.

Of course, the Discord voice changer isn’t restricted to a single VoIP platform. You can use all the customized voices on different online games and messaging platforms.

MorphVOX offers a free trial for Windows, in which you have to let go of premium features. However, if you think that this Discord voice changer is right for you, you can pay a few bucks to buy MorphVOX PRO, which is also compatible with Mac.

Pros

Ultra-Quiet background cancelation

Many voices effects for free

Cons

Challenging to use

Voxal Voice Changer

Platforms: Windows, Mac OSX

Download: Voxal Voice changer

Voxal Voice Changer is distinct from other Discord voice changers we’ve already mentioned. That’s because Voxal lets you apply effects to the already existing audio files, which can be quite useful. You can apply alien, robotic, or any other voice effect in real-time as well as pre-existing audio files.

Other than that, with this Discord voice changer, users can create unlimited custom voice effects. So, Voxal is the best voice changer for Discord out there when it comes to giving you the control.

You can use Voxal on almost all VoIP platforms along with online games such as PUBG, Apex Legends, Warzone, etc. Also, the voice changer app doesn’t put much load on the CPU. It further means that by running this voice changer in the background, the game’s FPS performance isn’t affected negatively.

Pros

Many preset voices

Hotkeys support

Converts speech to text

Cons

Some features are hidden behing paid version

Voice Changer

Platforms: Windows, Mac

Website: Voice Changer

Unlike other Discord voice changers on our list, you will have to use the ‘Voice Changer’ online through your browser. Of course, for that, the Discord app should be running in the background.

The Discord ‘Voice Changer’ lets you upload audio from your system and then apply different voice effects to it. The program also instructs you to use the microphone for voice effects in real-time.

Interestingly, ‘Voice Changer’ gives you several voice options, including Alien, robot, bane, etc. Other than that, if you’re not satisfied with pre-existing voice effects, then you can also create custom voices using this voice changer. What’s more, you can use ‘Voice Changer’ to generate speech using the text file on your system, which could be really useful.

Pros

No installations required

Customize voice effects

Easy to use interface

Cons

limited voice effects library

Best Voice Changer For Discord ( Android and iOS )

RoboVox Voice Changer

Platforms: Android and iOS

Download: RoboVox Voice Changer

If you’re looking for a Discord voice changer for Android or iOS, then RoboVox is the perfect option for you. RoboVox Voice Changer comes with 32 different voices, giving you more than enough options to scare your friends.

What’s more, this voice changer app comes with a parrot feature, which automatically repeats your modified voice. Other than that, you can record your voice and apply voice effects to send it to your friends; or you can use voice effects in real-time using your microphones.

In short, the RoboVox Voice changer gives you several options to modify your voice on your smartphone. However, the app offers some paid options as well. So, if you want to enhance your experience with this discord voice changer, then you might have to spend some bucks.

Pros

Real-time voice changer

Saves recordings locally

Works with most other apps and games

Cons

Limited voice effects library

Voice Changer With Effects

Platforms: Android, iOS

Download: Voice changer with effects (Android, iOS)

‘Voice Changer with Effects’ is yet another free Discord voice changer for Android and iOS. Using this app, users can modify the real-time or the already existing voice with over 40+ effects. So, you can surprise your friends on Discord or send a strange voiceover to your friends on a WhatsApp group.

Besides all the traditional voice changer features, this app lets you include voice effects in the pictures. Other than that, you can also create sound by uploading the text file. In short, this voice changer for Android gives you all the necessary features.

Pros

Free to use

Low CPU resources usage

Suited for beginners

Cons

No real-time voice changing

Voice Changer Plus

Platforms: iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Download: Voice Changer Plus

Voice Changer Plus is one of the best voice changers for iOS devices. It has over 55 different voice effects that users can add to any recorded audio. It also has some basic editing features to customize the recorded audio.

Users can also play their voice backward for some creepy shenanigans. The app also has full voiceover support. Users can just tap record, say something, and tap again to finish the recording. To hear the same recording in a different voice, choose a new effect and tap play.

Pros

55 different voice effects

Layered sound effects

Cons

Supported by Ads

Conclusion

So, these are the seven best Discord voice changers you can start using right away. Of course, there are other apps with similar features on the internet; however, we’ve only mentioned some of the best options for you. If you think other apps deserve to be on the list, let us know in the comment section.

