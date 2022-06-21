Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga Release Date Revealed

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is the next part of the massively popular manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto. The manga started in 2018 and ran till 2020 with 11 volumes worth of chapters. It soared in popularity in that time and also led to an upcoming anime that will be animated by studio MAPPA.

Now as we’re closing in on that anime adaptation, it looks like fans will also be getting more of the manga. That’s right, the hiatus that started back in 2020 is now finally coming to an end. If you’re interested to know more then keep reading.

Chainsaw Man Part 2 is coming 7/13! Read Chainsaw Man Chapters 1–97 right here! https://t.co/S7Kxd09ep8 https://t.co/9H5j7Lp0Yn — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 20, 2022

As announced by the official Shonen Jump Twitter account, part begins on July 13, 2022. Part 2 is also expected to have monthly chapters published from that day onward. You can read part 2 when it comes out and part 1 online on Viz right here.

Is Chainsaw Man manga worth reading?

Image Credit: Shonen Jump

The manga is about Denji, an out of luck impoverished young man living a miserable life. The one good thing in his life is his pet dog Pochita who he finds comfort in admitting to his tough life. However, one day Denji finds himself on the brink of death, and Pochita reveals himself as a dog like devil. Denji makes a contract with Pochita to give him superhuman powers and transform some of his body into chainsaws.

After surviving all that, Denji starts working with the Public Safety Devil Hunters. It is a government agency focused on fighting against devils whenever they become a threat to the world. Since this is by Fujimoto, expect some expertly crafted characters and a storyline that will keep you guessing, And of course also be ready for some stunning fights against devils that surpass any imagination.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited about part 2? Have you read all of part 1 yet? Do you think part 2 will open after the cliffhanger ending of part 1? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.