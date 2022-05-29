How To Use NordVPN On PC? Install, Set Up, And Connect To A Server

NordVPN is undoubtedly among the most popular VPNs across the globe that you can use for several purposes. Whether it’s accessing restricted content or streaming Netflix shows unavailable in your region, NordVPN can do it all. In this guide, you can learn how to install and use NordVPN on your PC with ease.

NordVPN offers an intuitive app on Windows, macOS, and Linux that you can get from its website. Post downloading the app, follow the instructions to set up and use the app. Likewise, the service also offers a browser extension if you only want to use NordVPN within your browser.

How does NordVPN work?

A VPN lets you access many restricted websites and content if your network doesn’t allow them. Not only that, but you can also maintain your privacy on the internet by hiding your virtual identity from all websites. If you want to learn more about VPNs, look at our “What is a VPN” article.

Similarly, NordVPN is a VPN provider whose app you can install on your devices and connect to its VPN servers. Also, you will require a NordVPN account and subscription to use the service and connect to private servers.

How to use NordVPN?

Our review mentioned that NordVPN is an excellent VPN service and user-friendly. Installing and setting up the VPN app is extremely easy, and you can do it right away. Follow the instructions to connect to the service’s VPN servers.

Note: Before installing the NordVPN app, make sure you have a NordVPN account with an active subscription. If you don’t, you can create one here:

Install and use NordVPN on Windows

1. First, visit the NordVPN website to download the app.

2. After downloading the installation file, open it and follow the on-screen instructions to install the app.

3. Furthermore, open the NordVPN app and log in to your account. Now, you will see the app’s main screen with a list of servers.

How to use and connect to NordVPN servers. Image: Fossbytes.

4. You can select your preferred server from the list of servers or use the “Quick Connect” feature to connect to an optimal server near your location.

Note: If you want to access region-locked content, you should connect to a country where the content is available.

5. The app will now connect to a VPN server, and your identity will become secure on the internet.

Image: Fossbytes.

6. You can also use the app’s advanced features like threat protection that stops web tracking and blocks malware-enabled websites.

How to use the advanced features of NordVPN. Image: Fossbytes.

If you are dazed about how to use the VPN app, the process is relatively uncomplicated.

How to use NordVPN on macOS

The process to configure NordVPN on macOS is similar to that on Windows.

1. Visit the NordVPN website on your macOS device to download the app.

2. After downloading the installation file, open it and follow the on-screen instructions to install the app.

3. Now, open the NordVPN app from the launchpad and log in to your account. Then you will see the app’s main screen with a list of servers.

4. You can select your preferred server from the list of servers or use the “Quick Connect” feature to connect to an optimal server near your location.

Note: If you want to access region-locked content, you should connect to a country where the content is available.

How to configure NordVPN settings manually

By default, the app automatically configures itself to connect to its servers on your PC. However, you can fiddle with its settings to change its configuration.

1. On Windows, click on the gear icon on the left sidebar to open Settings. If you’re on macOS, navigate to the preferences menu.

2. Select the settings that you want to change. You can meddle with the app’s auto-connect feature, kill-switching, split tunneling, and dark web monitoring.

Configure NordVPN manually. Image: Fossbytes.

3. Lastly, you can configure the app as per your requirements and use the app as usual.

You will be able to access restricted websites and browse region-locked content by connecting to a VPN. NordVPN excels if you use it to stream Netflix’s locked content. If you want to use a VPN primarily for streaming, check out our list of picks of the best VPN apps for streaming.