Apex Legends Is Now Playable On Steam Deck

Apex Legends is here! What's next?

Steam deck apex legends
Abubakar Mohammed---Fossbytes

Amidst the struggle that Valve’s going through to get games ‘deck verified,’ it looks like the testers have got another popular game to test. ‘Apex Legends,’ a game with Easy Anti-Cheat previously borked on ProtonDB, is now available on Steam Deck.

We knew this was coming sooner than expected when we reported that the game’s branch named ‘steam_deck’ was listed on SteamDB a week ago.

The game is currently rated Silver on the ProtonDB website, but the ‘working’ reports are rapidly stacking up. With that being said, the game still requires a little tinkering before you can play it smoothly, as some people have reported lousy shader compilation at the start of the game and graphics issues.

Apex Legends is now playable on Steam Deck

While some reports come from stable Proton users, most players recommend switching to the Experimental Glorious Eggroll for a better experience.

Anti-Cheat remains one of the biggest hurdles for Steam Deck. With the likes of popular games like Fortnite, Destiny 2, Intruder, and Will To Live Online backing off the Proton train, Valve’s ambitions of running 100% of the Steam library at the console’s launch is now a thing of the past. However, we shall see more games being added and (probably) denied as time goes on.

Do you play Apex Legends? Are you looking forward to playing the same on Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments section below.

Mohammed Abubakar

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

