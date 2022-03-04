“Pieces Of Her” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Are you planning to watch a thriller series this weekend? “Pieces Of Her” is one of the most anticipated shows of the year. Fortunately, the show is all set to hit our screens soon. Let’s discuss the specifics of its release date and more in this streaming guide.

Starting things off with the show’s release date. You can start streaming the thriller series online on March 04, 2022. It will hit the deck at the usual release time of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

As for the series’ episode count, the foremost season will feature eight episodes. Furthermore, you can expect a runtime of around 50-60 mins for each episode.

However, knowing these details will be of no use if you aren’t aware of where to watch Pieces Of Her online. On that note, let’s talk about the same in the next section of the article.

Where to watch ‘Pieces Of Her’ online?

The highly anticipated thriller series will be released under the banner of Netflix. This means you can watch all the show’s episodes by heading over to this page on Netflix. But make sure you have purchased a subscription to the streaming service. Otherwise, you will be unable to watch it online.

What to expect from ‘Pieces Of Her’?

The new Netflix series is based on Karin Slaughter’s 2018 novel. As for the plot of the show, here is the official synopsis below:

“When a Saturday afternoon trip to the mall with her mother suddenly explodes into violence, an adrift young woman’s conception of her mother is forever changed.”

Are you excited about the series? Feel free to share your honest opinion in the comments section below.