“Beast” OTT Release Date: Where To Watch It Online?

The craze for regional movies in India is at an all-time high. Gone are the days when regional movies used to target a niche audience. These movies are succeeding on the big screen too. And one such example of that is Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast.’

Beast was released on the big screen on April 13, 2022. It did well at the box office, collecting around Rs. 235 Cr Gross. With its theatrical run over, it is gearing up for an OTT release.

It is confirmed to arrive online on May 11, 2022. As for its release time, you should expect it to hit the library at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). With that being said, we’re sure you must be wondering where to watch it online. Let’s find that out in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Beast’ online?

Image credit: Sun TV

Vijay’s blockbuster movie will be arriving on an equally huge streaming service. Yes, we are talking about none other than Netflix. Apart from Netflix, it will also be available to stream online on Sun NXT.

Earlier, it was confirmed that the film would arrive on these two platforms. However, it is believed that fans will have to wait until June 2022 to get their hands on it. Fortunately, that hypothesis has been proven wrong, and you can watch Beast online very soon.

Is ‘Beast’ worth watching?

If you are looking for a movie with a lot of action scenes mixed with a bit of comedy, then you will love the film. The plot of the movie is not its strongest forte. It is evident that it has a rating of just 5.8/10 on IMDb.

All things considered, it is a one-time watch. Are you planning to watch it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.