TSMC To Start Mass Producing 3nm “M2 Pro Chip” Later This Year

Apple at its WWDC event this week, unveiled the brand new M2 chip. It is the first upgrade to the Apple Silicon chips created specifically for the Mac and iPad. While the new M2-powered MacBooks are yet to hit the stores analysts have started making claims online.

Analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research is reporting that Apple supplier TSMC will begin mass production of the new, more powerful “M2 Pro” chip later this year.

TSMC to mass-produce the M2 Pro Apple silicon

Image Credit: Apple

Apple will continue to use TSMC as its Apple Silicon chip supplier, according to Jeff Pu’s research, which was mentioned in a report by 9to5Mac. Apple’s new “M2 Pro” processor, which will apparently be based on a 3nm process, is expected to enter mass production later this year.

For those who are unfamiliar, the spacing between a chip’s transistors is measured in nanometers, the shorter the distance the better the performance. Despite certain improvements, the new Apple Silicon M2 semiconductor uses the same 5-nanometer technology as the M1.

According to Apple, the M2 features; 18% faster CPU performance than the M1, as well as 35% better graphics thanks to a new 10-core GPU. The M2 has up to 24GB of RAM support, whereas the M1 only has 8GB and 16GB of RAM.

9to5Mac first discovered from sources earlier this year that Apple was working on a new Mac mini. Reportedly featuring the M2 Pro processor. As well as building even more powerful chips for the long-awaited Apple Silicon Mac Pro. If Pu’s report is right, all high-end M2 chips will be manufactured using 3nm fabric.

Find your dream job

“This time, Apple has also been working on another new Mac mini (codenamed J474) that features the M2 Pro chip – a variant with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores, totaling a 12-core CPU versus the 10-core CPU of the current M1 Pro.“

Interestingly, Pu also suggests that there will be a new iPad with a 3-nanometer chip. Do you think an iPad requires such high performance? comment below.