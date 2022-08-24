‘Avatar’ Returns To Big Screens For A Limited Time

The 2009 release of the first Avatar changed the way movies were made. Thanks to its innovative use of 3D and groundbreaking use of motion capture technology. The movie received positive reviews from critics and viewers. It went on to become the most successful movie of all time. And it was the first film to earn more than $2 billion at the global box office.

Avatar held the top spot in all-time box office until Avengers: Endgame, which dethroned it slightly, was released in 2019. Now, James Cameron’s Avatar is coming back to theatres worldwide, in a way never seen before with a stunning 4K dynamic range for two weeks only starting September 23.

A new upgraded look of Avatar

The trailer, which was posted on the official Avatar YouTube page, reveals some classic imagery from the film in its new upgraded look. It also showcased the film’s deep and vibrant colors in its new 4K upgrade.

The trailer includes footage of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) exploring the world in his avatar body. It also includes a montage of Pandora’s beautiful imagery that audiences fell in love with back in 2009. After a brief action sequence, the trailer concludes with Jake and Neytiri, saying “I see you.” Along with the trailer, a new poster for the film has been revealed, featuring a highly detailed closeup of Neytiri ready for battle.

Check out the brand-new poster to celebrate the rerelease of #Avatar, back in theatres September 23. pic.twitter.com/F2HyRLbqDA — Avatar (@officialavatar) August 23, 2022

The announcement comes shortly after the film was removed from Disney+ earlier this month. With the return of the iconic 2009 science fiction epic, a new generation of moviegoers will be able to see it the way it was meant to be seen on the big screen.

The re-release coincides with the buildup to the highly anticipated sequel, Avatar 2: The Way of Water, which hits theatres this December. With the exclusive release of a 4K edition of the film in theatres, a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray will most likely follow after the film’s theatrical run concludes at an undetermined date.

Avatar is set to return to theaters in all formats on September 23, 2022 worldwide.