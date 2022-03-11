“Attack On Titan” Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

With just a few more episodes left in the story of Eren Yeager and co., the anime is getting more attention than ever. ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2, episode 10, will feature the alliance of Marley and Paradis Island in full flow. After all, Floch captured Azumabito in the previous AOT episode.

We will talk more about the plot of the new episode later. First, let’s focus on the release date of AOT episode 85. As of now, it is expected to hit shelves online on March 13, 2022, at 12:05 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

On the other hand, it will air at 12:45 PM Pacific Time (PT)/3:45 PM Eastern Time (ET) in the U.K. and the U.S., respectively. Lastly, Indian AOT fans will have to bid a little longer to get their hands on it. To be precise, the episode will unveil on March 07, 2022, at 2:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

But where to watch AOT season 4 part 2 episode 10 online? Well, let’s find that out in the next section of our article. However, before that, you might want to read our guide on Attack On Titan season 4 part 2, episode 9 here.

Where to watch ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 10 online?

Image credit: MAPPA

Watching anime online was a tough task, at least a few years ago. But now times have changed. Although you can use illegal anime sites to watch your favorite anime, there are two legal options. Yes, we are talking about Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The two websites have almost every mainstream anime out there, including Attack On Titan. While they are both paid websites, Funimation provides a free trial to new users. You can use that to test the waters without fully committing to the said websites.

What to expect from ‘Attack On Titan’ season 4 part 2 episode 10?

The new episode of the series will be titled “Traitor.” According to the preview, the Yeagerist has captured Azumabito under the leadership of none other than Floch. Without the help of Azumabito, the alliance cannot get past the sea and try to stop Eren before he crushes the entire world.

It is all but confirmed that the two factions would engage in battle, but is there any other way? You will find that out in the new episode. Until then, feel free to share your expectations from it in the comments section.