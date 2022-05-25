Asus ROG Swift 500Hz Gaming Monitor Launched With Nvidia G-Sync

ASUS has introduced the world’s first 500Hz G-Sync gaming display, the 1080p ROG Swift 500Hz. By the looks of it, it’s solely designed for competitive gaming. It also comes with an Enhanced Vibrance mode for vibrant and beautiful colors.



If you are a gamer, you’re going to have a blast with this one as it uses an E-TN (eSports TN) panel and houses NVIDIA’s G-Sync eSports to maximize motion and clarity. The Gaming framerates will achieve a peak level of smoothness says the company.

Asus ROG Swift 500 Hz features

Asus previously offered the ROG Swift 360 Hz PG259QN. It is a 24.5-inch 1080p IPS display with HDR10 support. However, This new rendition comes power-packed with features like Nvidia’s Reflex Analyzer.

Firstly, According to a report by Engadget, using NVIDIA’s Reflex Analyzer technology, the monitor will deliver real-time stats helping you to reduce end-to-end latency. That is If you’re using a Reflex-optimized mouse and NVIDIA GPU.

The key highlight of the Asus ROG swift is the 500Hz refresh rate. It draws eight times faster than typical 60Hz displays. Asus promised 60% better response times than standard TN panels, crediting its new eSports TN tech.

The enhanced Vibrance mode we talked about earlier is built right into the monitor’s firmware. You can enable it for more punchy and vivid colors in the Asus ROG 500Hz. It works by letting in more light through the LCD crystals, boosting color vibrancy.

The feature will be quite handy “allowing you to pick out details and highlights that might give away an enemy’s position,”. The ROG Swift e-sports gaming monitor offers a brightness level of 400 cd/m2 and a 500 Hz refresh rate.

Does it make sense?

The latest high-end gaming monitors top out at a 360 Hz refresh rate. This by itself is quite extreme as when paired with an Nvidia 3090 gives a tremendous performance. There are rarely any first-person shooter games that cross the mark of 210-240 fps.

500 Hz sounds like overkill as what’s the point of a 500Hz display when you don’t have games that go to such high framerates. Although, this monitor is solely focused on competitive gaming where even milliseconds count.

Turns out Asus’ ROG Swift 500Hz G-Sync eSports displays are tuned for some competitive games like CS: GO, Valorant, Overwatch, and Rainbow Six Siege. NVIDIA also made an announcement for four new Reflex-supported games: Icarus, My Time at Sandrock, Soda Crisis, and Warstride Challenges.

What do you think about this monitor? Is it overkill? Share your thoughts.