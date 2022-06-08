Apple Launched A New MacBook SE, And It’s A 13″ MacBook Pro

WWDC 2022 is here, and so is the 2022 MacBook Air. But what Apple didn’t tell you is that the company also launched a new MacBook SE. There is no new launch, per se, but the MacBook Pro 13 is the new MacBook SE, and here’s how.

Apple launched the 2022 MacBook Air with a new design, MagSafe, a better display & speakers, and the brand new M2 chip. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro 13, the entry-level MacBook Pro, only got the speaker updated, with everything else remaining the same.

That means the MacBook Pro 13 is the only Mac without MagSafe, without an updated notched design, and without anything new like the rest of the lineup. Apple has tried this formula before, and right now, we know it as the iPhone SE. So, in a nutshell, the MacBook Pro 13 is the new MacBook SE.

Should you buy the M2 MacBook Pro 13 or M2 MacBook Air?

If you look at it as the MacBook SE, then it is a bad deal. MagSafe has made a comeback for the rest of the lineup, but the MacBook Pro 13 remains the only one to come with type-C charging. There are also bigger Pro models that you can consider.

However, Apple has so steeply priced the lineup that the MacBook Pro 13 and 14 are in a different ballpark altogether. So the actual choice is between the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro 13.

The M2 MacBook Air outguns the Pro. The new Air packs a bigger 13.6-inch display, has a higher resolution panel, is equipped with better speakers and has the same chip as the MacBook Pro. So if you make an on-paper comparison, the Air beats the Pro.

However, the MacBook Pro 13 has a fan, which means the chip can scale up its performance without cooking up the notebook. One may argue that the M2 chip is too efficient to need a fan, but if you’re a Pro with a limited budget, having a fan is on your side in the long run.

Does Apple want you to buy the Pro 13?

But the ultimate question is whether Apple wants you to buy the M2 MacBook Pro 13, or as we call it, the MacBook SE? The answer is no, and Apple would rather have you buy either the new Air or the 14 or 16-inch Pro models.

Guess what, instead of reducing the prices, the MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip now starts at a higher price point of ₹99,900 in 🇮🇳 India.



It costed ₹92,900 at launch in 2020 till now. #WWDC22 #MacBookAir pic.twitter.com/b2TtzdsliT — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 6, 2022

Right after the launch of the new Air, Apple raised the prices of the 2020 M1 MacBook Air only to make the M2 Air look more lucrative. It also saves you $100 over the M2 MacBook Pro in the base model but quietly takes away 2 GPU cores.

If you’re going for the base model, both the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 MacBook Pro 13 are good options. However, if you want a better display, better speakers, MagSafe, and a new design, the new MacBook Air is the one for you.

What do you think of the new Air and the ‘new’ Pro 13? Do let us know in the comments.