After Apple, Samsung To Launch Phones With 1TB Storage

Samsung is soon to unveil its latest from its foldable line of phones; The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. You can expect some meaningful improvements in the upcoming devices and it turns out enhanced internal storage is one of them.

After Apple, Samsung is on its way to launching phones with a massive 1TB storage. Samsung currently sells its foldable flagship, Z Fold 3 with 512GB of highest storage. Although, The Z Flip 3 is capped at 256GB and has no expandable storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fip4 and the Z Fold4 will come with increased storage

Image: Unsplash

According to recent reports from SamMobile, it said that there will be one variant of the Galaxy Z Fold4 that’s going to offer a gigantic 1TB of internal storage. It’s going to be more than enough storage and will cater to even the most storage-hungry power users.

Samsung is not completely opposed to the idea of launching smartphones with 1TB internal storage. As per Reports, before the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra was rumored to have a 1TB variant, and it eventually did.

Since the Galaxy S22 series ditches the microSD card slot, the 1TB option has become a necessity for a certain niche audience. SamMobile even confirmed that the Galaxy Z Flip4 will be available with 512GB of internal storage.

This will mark a first for Samsung’s Flip series foldable to come with 1TB storage. As the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 double the maximum internal storage that is currently available, the prices of the models are likely to increase.

Find your dream job

Will the prices increase?

Although, Prices for the base model are expected to remain the same at $999 with the 256GB Galaxy Z Flip3 priced at $1049. It’s quite possible that Samsung may charge $1,100 for the 512GB Galaxy Z Flip4. Whereas, the 1 TB version of Fold4 is expected to be priced at $1,999.

However, these are just rough estimates based on past trends but they do seem plausible. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Fold4 in August of this year. Fans are going to welcome this increase in storage wholeheartedly.

Are you excited about Samsung’s best foldable? Do you require 1TB of storage? Comment down below.