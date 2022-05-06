“Along For The Ride” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Sarah Dessen is a huge name for Young Adult (YA) novels. She has written some pretty amazing novels throughout her career, and ‘Along For The Ride’ is one of them. Now, her 2009 bestseller novel is being adapted as a film.

The 2022 movie will be arriving online on May 06, 2022. You will be available to stream at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The romantic movie will reportedly have a runtime of 1 hour and 46 minutes. So you can have a great time this weekend.

But for that, you need to know where to watch the YA novel’s movie adaptation. To find out, keep reading the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Along For The Ride’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

Netflix is currently going through a rough patch. However, there are still many titles that will continue enriching the streaming platform’s library. You can watch Along For The Ride on Netflix by heading to this page.

What to expect from ‘Along For The Ride’?

For all the fans obsessed with Sarah Dessen’s life, we are sure what the movie will be about. Well, here is the official plot synopsis of the film:

“The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.”

Are you excited about this YA novel getting adapted? What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.