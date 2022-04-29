What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In May 2022: May 2 – May 8

Netflix finished April with a bang by airing the last few episodes of the fantastic comedy series “Grace and Frankie” along with the second part of “Ozark” season 4. But the new month is here now, so let’s see what Netflix has in store for us on May 2022.

With that said, let’s talk about the content coming to Netflix in the first week of May 2022. This list will cover all the films and shows coming to the platform from May 2, 2022, to May 8, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some hard hitters of the week first.

The Pentaverate (Thursday)

“The Pentaverate” is set in a world that has been controlled secretly by five men since the Black Plague of 1347. The plot follows a Canadian Journalist that is hell-bent on uncovering the truth and maybe save the world while he is at it.

Along for the ride (Friday)

“Along for the ride” is an upcoming American drama film based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen. It is about Auden, an insomniac who unexpectedly meets another insomniac. Now the two go out at night so Auden can experience the fun, carefree life she never knew she wanted.

Now before we tell you about the rest of the content coming this week, there are a few shows and films in early May as well. Let’s go over the content coming in May 2022 before its first week.

Everything heading to Netflix before May’s first week

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One? (season 6)

Blippi Wonders (season 1)

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You’ve Got Mail

With that out of the way, we’ll move on to the main topic. So let’s go over what is coming to Netflix in the first week of May 2022.

Everything heading to Netflix on May 1st week

May 2 (Monday)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

May 3 (Tuesday)

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 4 (Wednesday)

40 Years Young — NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

El marginal: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Meltdown: Three Mile Island — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Summertime: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

May 5 (Thursday)

Blood Sisters: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Clark — NETFLIX SERIES

The Pentaverate — NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 6 (Friday)

Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM

Marmaduke — NETFLIX FILM

The Sound of Magic — NETFLIX SERIESThar — NETFLIX FILM

The Takedown — NETFLIX FILM

Welcome to Eden — NETFLIX SERIES

May 8 (Sunday)

Christina P: Mom Genes — NETFLIX COMEDY

We hope you now have a much better idea of what to expect from Netflix in week one of May 2022.