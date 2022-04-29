What’s Coming To Netflix First Week In May 2022: May 2 – May 8

Netflix finished April with a bang by airing the last few episodes of the fantastic comedy series “Grace and Frankie” along with the second part of “Ozark” season 4. But the new month is here now, so let’s see what Netflix has in store for us on May 2022.
With that said, let’s talk about the content coming to Netflix in the first week of May 2022. This list will cover all the films and shows coming to the platform from May 2, 2022, to May 8, 2022. But before that, let’s check out some hard hitters of the week first.
The Pentaverate (Thursday)
“The Pentaverate” is set in a world that has been controlled secretly by five men since the Black Plague of 1347. The plot follows a Canadian Journalist that is hell-bent on uncovering the truth and maybe save the world while he is at it.
Along for the ride (Friday)
“Along for the ride” is an upcoming American drama film based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Dessen. It is about Auden, an insomniac who unexpectedly meets another insomniac. Now the two go out at night so Auden can experience the fun, carefree life she never knew she wanted.
Now before we tell you about the rest of the content coming this week, there are a few shows and films in early May as well. Let’s go over the content coming in May 2022 before its first week.
Everything heading to Netflix before May’s first week
- 42
- 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
- 40-Love
- A River Runs Through It
- Are You the One? (season 6)
- Blippi Wonders (season 1)
- Corpse Bride
- Crazy, Stupid, Love.
- Den of Thieves
- Dirty Harry
- Empire State
- Forrest Gump
- Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3.5
- John Q
- Menace II Society
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Rambo
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Road to Perdition
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Soul Surfer
- Summerland
- The Gentlemen
- The Lake House
- U.S. Marshals (1998)
- War of the Worlds
- When Harry Met Sally
- You’ve Got Mail
With that out of the way, we’ll move on to the main topic. So let’s go over what is coming to Netflix in the first week of May 2022.
Everything heading to Netflix on May 1st week
May 2 (Monday)
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 3 (Tuesday)
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 4 (Wednesday)
- 40 Years Young — NETFLIX FILM
- The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- El marginal: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Summertime: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 5 (Thursday)
- Blood Sisters: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Clark — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Pentaverate — NETFLIX SERIES
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
- Wild Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 6 (Friday)
- Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM
- Marmaduke — NETFLIX FILM
- The Sound of Magic — NETFLIX SERIESThar — NETFLIX FILM
- The Takedown — NETFLIX FILM
- Welcome to Eden — NETFLIX SERIES
May 8 (Sunday)
- Christina P: Mom Genes — NETFLIX COMEDY
