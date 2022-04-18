“No Man’s Sky” Outlaws Update Cracked Just After Its Launch!

‘No Man’s Sky’ is a space exploration and survival game developed and published by Hello Games. The game came out in August 2016 but has received regular content updates throughout the years. However, the latest ‘No Man’s Sky’ Outlaws update has been cracked just after its release.

The game update came out on Steam and was cracked pretty quickly. This crack used the CODEX emu for breaking the Steam DRM. Pirate groups have always been able to circumvent Steam pretty easily. The game itself doesn’t have any proper DRM protection.

‘No Man’s Sky’ has had a long journey since its release. The game was heavily criticized for its lack of content and bugs. Since then, the developers have updated the game frequently with massive updates. These updates have added much new content and quality of life features to the game.

The subreddit known as r/CrackWatch, which tracks cracked games and video game piracy news, has also confirmed that pirates have cracked No Man’s Sky Outlaws update. Other pirate groups have also released repacked versions of the game, with DLC and bonus content unlocked.

Recently, pirate groups also cracked games like Elden Ring, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc. These games are also available on Steam if you want to check them out.

About the Game

Hello Games

No Man’s Sky is a game about space exploration and survival in an infinite procedurally generated universe. Players can explore the whole galaxy filled with unique planets and lifeforms. Each planet is procedurally generated and different from the other.

We recommend checking out the No Man’s Sky Outlaws update on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game. The game is currently 50% off on Steam (The offer ends on April 21).

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break any copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.