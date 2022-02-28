“Business Proposal” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Korean Dramas, commonly known as K-Dramas, is growing at an incredible pace. Throughout the world, viewers indulge in watching shows released under the genre. Well, similar is the case with the ‘Business Proposal.’ It is expected to become the latest addition to the list of most popular K-Dramas out there.

If you have watched the trailer of the series, we are sure you must be already eager to know when the show is arriving online. More importantly, where to watch it online? If you are looking for an answer to such questions, then you have arrived at the right place.

To start things off with its release date, you can expect it to be available online on February 28, 2022. Honestly, a great way to say goodbye to the month. As for its release time, you can watch it online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Next, let’s shed some light on where to watch Business Proposal online. But before that, feel free to check out our guide on All Of Us Are Dead right here.

Where to watch ‘Business Proposal’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

Like several amazing K-Dramas, the new 2022 romantic drama will also arrive on Netflix. Moreover, the show has opted for a weekly release schedule. This is something unseen when shows are released on Netflix.

Regardless of how or when the episodes are released, you can watch them on Netflix by heading to this page. Just make sure you have an active subscription to the streaming service.

‘Business Proposal’ plot: What to expect from it?

The show’s alternate title is “The Office Blind Date,” which pretty much explains the crux of the story. Anyway, here is the official synopsis for the series:

“In disguise as her friend, Ha-ri shows up to a blind date to scare him away. But plans go awry when he turns out to be her CEO – and makes a proposal.”

That’s it for this article. Are you planning to watch the show online? Let us know your views in the comments section below.