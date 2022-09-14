Why Is The Catspaw Dagger Prophecy More Important Than The Iron Throne? (Spoilers Ahead!)

House Of The Dragon episode 4 has offered a lot to digest for the fans. The latest installment has given everything from political games to intense intercourse scenes. However, the most intriguing topic was revealing the origin of the Game of Thrones Catspaw Dagger and its Prophecy.

Moreover, it feels good that makers are slowly joining the dots with the original series. The dagger was one of the most crucial weapons in GOT. It is bound to be important as the weapon was used to kill the Night King. But is it more precious than the Iron Throne itself?

Before answering the question, we must dig a bit about its origin and the Prophecy engraved on it. So without any further ado, let’s discuss more about this lethal weapon down below.

What is the Catspaw Dagger?

Image Credit: HBO

The Catspaw Dagger was first introduced in GOT when an assassin used it to kill Bran Stark (Yes, the same person who has the ‘better story’ than Daenerys). The blade was made up of Valyrian steel and decorated with dragon glass. Moreover, it’s been in the Targaryen dynasty for ages.

In the last episode, King Viserys explains to Rhaenyra that the dagger once belonged to Aegon, the conqueror. Aegon is believed to be the most powerful ruler in the Targaryen bloodline. Furthermore, he added that before him, the blade was owned by Aenar Targaryen, who moved his family to Dragonstone before the doom of Vylaria.

Visyers also mentioned the Prophecy engraved on the weapon. We all know there is always more to all things in House of the Dragon, and the same goes for this song. Keeping all that in mind, let’s discuss the Catspaw Dagger Prophecy in the next section of this article.

What is the Catspaw Dagger Prophecy?

Image Credit: Pinterest

The Prophecy was the result of Aegon’s dream. Yes! You heard that right. The conqueror had a dream that foresaw doomsday, beginning with a terrible winter. We witness Rhaenyra reading the high Valyrian script, which says, “From my blood, come the prince that was promised and his will be the song of ice and fire.”

Moreover, it does not take one to be the master of Citadel Library to understand the manuscript. The most hyped title of GOT was ‘Winter Is Coming,’ and this Prophecy has a direct link to it. However, the makers did not follow the exact words in the original series, but it was widely true.

Now that we have sufficient knowledge about the dagger, let’s answer the most exciting question of the hour in the next section.

Is the Catspaw Dagger Prophecy More Precious Than The King?

Image Credit: HBO

The golden words engraved on the legendary blade, also known as the ‘Song Of Ice And Fire,’ are certainly above all. It is not just any song or poem, it is valuable as it beholds the future of Westeros. Moreover, the blade itself is one of the most lethal and powerful weapons in the franchise.

We can witness in GOT, that Bran the Broken attains the truth of the blade and passes it onto Arya who uses it to finish the Night King. Moreover, Jon Snow, who has Targaryen blood, unites the entire Westeros to fight against the White Walkers. It was possible due to Aegon’s noble words on the dagger.

We hope you now have a better idea of the Catspaw Dagger Prophecy and its significance. Also, if you want to know about the forthcoming different GOT spin-offs, then head over to this page.

That’s all we have for this article. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.