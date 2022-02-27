10 Best Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games For 2022 & Beyond

It’s been five years since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, but it still feels like yesterday. This year is another great time for the portable console as it is set to witness some of its biggest game releases in 2022. That’s why we have compiled a list of some of the most anticipated and best upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo has a habit of not announcing games until a couple of months before release. Meaning we might have more surprise game releases coming our way this year. Some major Nintendo Switch games don’t have an exact release date but are more than expected to be released this year.

If you are a fan of Switch games, check out our guide for the best Nintendo Switch emulators. Now without further ado, here are the best upcoming Nintendo Switch games.

Best Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel

Nintendo

Release date: 2022

‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild’ sequel is the most anticipated upcoming game for the Nintendo Switch. The first game was one of the best AAA games of this generation. The sequel will give us more of what we love about the game.

The game will take us back to Hyrule and follow the story of Link and Zelda. The most significant difference will be that Hyrule is now suspended in the sky, divided into islands for Link to explore. Link will also have access to new powers and abilities.

Bayonetta 3

Nintendo

Release date: 2022

Fans of the ‘Bayonetta’ series were delighted when Nintendo announced a new entry. ‘Bayonetta 3’ will be an action-packed game just like its predecessors. The game will follow the charming titular character, Bayonetta, in her fight against her celestial enemies.

The game is very similar to Devil May Cry series in terms of gameplay, combat, and storytelling. It is quite the anticipated Nintendo Switch game as fans have been waiting for a sequel to ‘Bayonetta 2’ for over eight years.

Metroid Prime 4

Nintendo

Release date: TBA

Nintendo teased ‘Metroid Prime 4’ back in 2017, but we haven’t heard much about it since then. The game was first developed by Bandai Namco Studios and later restarted development under Retro Studios. This studio is the same one that made the original Metroid trilogy.

The switch between game studios will affect the release date for this upcoming Metroid game. The Metroid Prime 4 will likely be released in early 2023.

Splatoon 3

Nintendo

Release date: Summer 2022

‘Splatoon 3’ is a third-person shooter switch game developed and published by Nintendo. The Splatoon series has been received quite well by both players and critics for its unique take on the genre. The game will feature a competitive online multiplayer and a story-driven single-player mode just like its predecessors.

The new game will also feature a dessert and a city map populated by Inklings. There will also be a return 4v4 Turf War mode and new equipment to unlock.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo

Release date: March 25, 2022

‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’ is an upcoming open-world adventure game where we will follow the adventures of the titular character. The game will follow Kirby’s adventure in an open-world environment similar to Super Mario Odyssey.

Thanks to Kirby, the players will be able to take control of any enemy and use its ability to their advantage. This gameplay mechanic will make for an ever-changing experience. It will be a must-buy if the game is even half as good as Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo

Release date: April 29, 2022

‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ is a successor to the popular Wii Sports game. The game will focus on popular sports like tennis, bowling, volleyball, soccer, and badminton. There’s also a golf update which is set to be released later this year.

The game will have local and online multiplayer modes so that you can play with your family and friends online. It will also take advantage of a leg strap, just like Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Nintendo

Release date: June 24, 2022

‘Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes’ is another entry to the beloved Fire Emblem franchise. The game is a successor to Fire Emblem Warriors (2017) and is set in the world of Fire Emblem: Three Houses (2019).

Unlike other Fire Emblem video games, this one will not be a turn-based strategy game. It is a hack and slash-focused game with more fast-paced combat. The gameplay is very similar to Dynasty warriors, and players will control three different characters.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nintendo

Release date: September 2022

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 3’ is an upcoming Nintendo Switch game that will conclude the Chronicles trilogy. The game will feature two protagonists, Noah and Mio, and several other side characters. Players can expect to see a vast open-world filled with monsters to fight and characters to meet.

Set during a war, the game has deep narrative stories from both sides. In terms of gameplay, you can expect RPG-style combat similar to its predecessors.

Sonic Frontiers

Sega

Release date: Holiday 2022

Sega surprised their old fans with a teaser about a Sonic game coming to all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch. The game is an open-world platform game that Sonic fans have anticipated for years. The game is set to release during Holiday 2022, so mark your Christmas wishlist accordingly.

Imagine running across an open field with the iconic Sonic roll. The upcoming game is not a Nintendo Switch exclusive, so don’t worry about missing out on anything.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

Nintendo

Release date: 2022

‘Mario + Rabbids’ was a surprise hit for the collaboration between Nintendo and Ubisoft. Its sequel Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope will be released later this year. It is a fun and goofy turn-based strategy game set in a crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft IP.

The sequel moves from the Mushroom kingdom and takes our heroes to space and new planets. The game will also feature an open-world exploration for these locations. Our heroes will also face a new intergalactic threat by the name of Cursa.

Upcoming Switch Games to look forward

So these are the most upcoming and most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of 2022. We can’t wait to get our hands on these fantastic new games. This year, Nintendo is going all out by bringing new entries to many beloved game series.