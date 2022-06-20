Xiaomi 13 Series With Android 13 Could Launch In November

Xiaomi 13 series could arrive early this year as per a leak. Usually, Xiaomi launches its new series in December, but the 13 series could come a month early. It has been 6 months since the release of the 12 series, and the rumors of the successor have begun circulating on the internet.

Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station published some details about the purported Xiaomi 13 series. The post describes some of the key elements of the upcoming smartphone, including an improved display. Another report confirms four distinct model numbers for the Xiaomi 13 series; two for Chinese and the other two for global markets.

Xiaomi 13 Series lineup

Xiaomi launched three devices in the 12 series lineup last year. But this year it only plans to launch two. It is weird that Xiaomi decided to go with only two devices but that will make it easy for the buyers to decide. Xiaomiui spotted four IMEIs from a Chinese database which are believed to be the 13 series models.

Out of these four IMEI numbers, two could belong to the Chinese versions of the Xiaomi 13 Series and the remaining two could be the global variants. The model numbers are 221113C, 2210132C, 2211133G, and 2210132G.

Keep in mind that the C at the end may be an indication of the Chinese variant. Similarly, the G letter at the end could be an indication of the global variant. As far as the processor is concerned, Xiaomi 13 series could sport the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen-2 SoC which could be a significant performance improvement.

Image: Weibo

There are also rumors of an upgraded 2K display that could rival the best smartphones in the market. These phones could use the Samsung E6 luminescent material substrate for better eye protection, luminous efficiency, and ultra-narrow bezels.

Find your dream job

It could also sport the same hole-punch selfie camera at the top. Both models may also feature Leica-powered camera arrays for stellar photography. Xiaomi still hasn’t released the Xiaomi 12 ultra yet which could be a reason to launch only two phones this year.

What do you think of the Xiaomi 13 series? Could it rival the flagships from other competing brands? Share your thoughts in the comments.