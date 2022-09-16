Why Is Adobe Buying Figma Pissing Off Designers?

Adobe reigns over the creative and design industry with its software suite for design, documenting, editing, and more. Yesterday, news broke about Adobe signing a deal with Figma, an online collaborative design tool. Figma was tempted by the $20 billion offer, which was twice its earlier valuation, and agreed to a deal. The Figma CEO cleared the air that the news was true, thus confirming it wasn’t a rumor at all.

However, designers aren’t happy with this merger. Twitter is packed with designers expressing their dissent over the Adobe Figma deal. They are worried about Figma’s future and what it will become in the coming months.

Adobe buying Figma: Why are designers pissed?

Figma has a dedicated page for comparing itself to Adobe XD, which is also a tool for UI/UX design. Adobe currently has the best tools for creative users and designers with horrendous pricing that isn’t affordable for everyone. Figma was widely preferred by millions of designers for its free tier and affordable pricing for collaboration.

Figma to operate autonomously… 👍 if you believe it or👎 if you think they'll break the promise #figma #figmaadobe pic.twitter.com/qy2OEQezJS — Stuart Kim (@StuKim) September 15, 2022

Designers now fear that Figma will become just another product in the Adobe suite with high pricing. Some even pointed out how Adobe ruins the best products by acquiring them and slowly paying less attention to them. A Twitter user shared that the deal declares that Figma will continue to operate independently and has no plans to change pricing in the coming months. It is a sigh of relief for many, but we suggest you shouldn’t believe everything you read on the internet.

Image: Freecodecamp

Adobe acquired its biggest competitor, which will now reap profits for the company. Figma has a strong following among independent designers, and its user base is projected to grow further. So, it is a win-win situation for Adobe because now it has the two biggest UI/UX design tools under its shade. However, budding designers who used the free tier of Figma to learn design have a different approach.

They shared designs of how Adobe will ruin Figma with micro-transactions for basic tools and features. Some even shared their plans to adopt cracked versions of Figma because it would become expensive.