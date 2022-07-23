What’s Coming To Netflix Fourth Week In July 2022: July 25 – July 31?

With the fourth week here, July 2022 is finally coming to a close, and what a month it has been for Netflix. We have seen new shows like “Resident Evil” and the season 4 climax of the hit horror series “Stranger Things.” If week four is anything like the previous weeks, then there’s some great content to come to Netflix in this week of July 2022.

So let’s review all the new releases heading to Netflix in the fourth week of June 2022. This list will cover all new tv shows and movies coming to the streaming platform from July 25, 2022, to July 31, 2022. But first, let’s check out some highlights of this week.

Uncoupled (Friday)

“Uncoupled” is a highly anticipated romantic comedy series starring the famous actor Neil Patrick Harris. He plays a man dumped by his boyfriend, who has been in a relationship for about 17 years. Now he’s a lonely gay man in his 40s who will have to find love again and head back to the dating game.

Purple Hearts (Friday)

“Purple Hearts” is a romantic drama starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine. Sofia plays a struggling musician who decides to marry a marine solely for the military benefits. But tragedy soon strikes, and their fake relationship becomes a natural bond.

Everything heading to Netflix on July 4th week

July 25 (Monday)

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 26 (Tuesday)

August: Osage County

DI4RIES — NETFLIX SERIES

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Street Food: USA — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 27 (Wednesday)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Most Hated Man on the Internet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pipa — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 28 (Thursday)

A Cut Above — NETFLIX FILM

Another Self — NETFLIX SERIES

Keep Breathing — NETFLIX SERIES

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 29 (Friday)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time — NETFLIX ANIME

The Entitled — NETFLIX FILM

Fanático — NETFLIX SERIES

Purple Hearts — NETFLIX FILM

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Uncoupled — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31 (Sunday)

The Wretched

And that’s it. We hope you understand what to expect from Netflix in week four of July 2022. We will be back about the new titles heading to Hulu and streaming platforms weekly. And while you’re at it, check out what came to the platform earlier this month.