One Piece Chapter 1051 Release Time & What To Expect?

All the information about the upcoming chapter of ‘One Piece’ chapter 1051 is out, and for the fans looking for the release date and time of ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1051 along with the spoilers, in this article, we’ll be discussing the same.

In the last few chapters, the fight between the straw hat captain and emperor of the seas had the fans on the edge of their seats, wondering who would come out as the winner. Meanwhile, in chapter 1050, Luffy puts Kaido to the ground by punching him with a fist as big as Onigashima island.

Thanks to Luffy’s newly discovered Gear 5 form, the straw hat captain put Kaido below the island’s surface with just one punch. Furthermore, just as everyone thought that the emperor of the seas would rise to fight again, the narrator declares Luffy the winner, putting an end to the quintessential fight between Luffy and Kaido.

After a week’s break, ‘One Piece’ is back on track. Meanwhile, for ‘One Piece’ fans looking for the release date and time of chapter 1051, the chapter will come out on Sunday, June 5th, 2022. As for the platform, One Piece fans can read chapter 1051 online on Viz and Manga Plus when it releases online.

In addition, the new chapter of One Piece will be released at times mentioned below;

Pacific Time: 8 AM PDT

8 AM PDT Central Time: 10 AM CST

10 AM CST Eastern Time: 11 AM EST

11 AM EST British Time: 4 PM BST

4 PM BST European Time: 5 PM CET

5 PM CET India Time: 8:30 PM IST

‘One Piece’ chapter 1051 spoilers

According to spoilers, fans will get to see Germa’s escape in the upcoming chapter, picking up where the last chapter ended. In addition, we’ll see Momonosuke giving a speech to the people of Wano. Meanwhile, Wano country will have a new Shogun, which the narrator confirms to be Momo. Furthermore, the narrator tells the crowd that Momo will be remembered as the best Shogun of Wano country.

On the other hand, we’ll see Yamato join Luffy’s crew, making the straw hat captain’s crew members very happy. The upcoming chapter is named “Shogun of Wano Kozuki Momonosuke.” With that out of the bag, we come to the end of this week’s edition of One Piece featuring chapter 1051 release schedule and spoilers.