Google One VPN Is Rolling Out For Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro

Google offers a Google One VPN with its cloud storage service and it isn’t cheap. But if you have a brand new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro, you can access the VPN service for free. It was one of the main highlights of Pixel 7 when Google launched it a couple of months back. But it wasn’t available until now.

9to5google reported that a bunch of Pixel 7 devices they have are already able to access the VPN service. Remember that the rollout can be different for different regions and Pixels 7 devices in some regions will not get the free Google One VPN access at all.

How can you get the free Google One VPN service on your Pixel 7 device?

Firstly, you have to download the Google ONE app on your system. Then sign in and visit its Benefits page. Navigate to the VPN section and tap the View Details option. Then click on the Enable VPN option.

Remember that you can use the free VPN only on a single device. For multiple devices, you need to upgrade to the 2TB Google ONE plan that will grant you access to use the VPN on multiple devices. Moreover, it is a pain to dive deep into the app every time just to enable the VPN service. So, you can create a Quick Settings toggle to access the VPN anytime.

VPN services rose to popularity because of the anonymous nature of the service. But can you trust Google with your data? Well, Google assures you that it won’t track your activities when you are on a VPN and if you believe that then the Google ONE plan is the best for you. As long as it’s free, there’s no risk in trying it.

However, if you don’t like the service or have doubts about Google, you can use another best VPN service which is way cheaper and bundles a lot of features as well. That would require you to pay extra. If you live in India or Singapore, you won’t be able to access the free VPN service for Pixel 7. Google doesn’t specify why or share details about whether their countries will get access or not.