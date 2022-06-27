The World Has No Plans On What To Tell Aliens If They Make Contact

Are we alone in this vast, endless universe? While some people may believe that to be true, a majority think we aren’t. Although no life beyond Earth has been found, now and then, the proof is found that contradicts this claim.

Aliens make for a great movie plot; who doesn’t enjoy watching a skinny, pale figure jump out of a UFO and threaten the entire humankind, only to be defeated by an unexpected hero.

If aliens ever do land on Earth, you’d think the interaction would go as they show in the film Arrival; a linguistic expert learns to interact with the aliens and finds their purpose on Earth. As convenient as that sounds, it is far from the truth.

According to a top British space professional, there is no ‘take me to your leader’ plan in case of an alien invasion.

No plans in place

We have all read the news about experts trying to discover life beyond Earth, and in this pursuit, you would expect them to come up with a strategy if they encounter an alien, but that is not the case.

An Australian Astronomer, Professor Fred Watson, said that professionals have a ‘checklist’ in place to determine whether any aliens who try to get in touch are real. However, if they are genuine ETs, their plan from there on does not exist, as there is no known rule for who should ‘greet’ them.

The 77-year-old professor said a brief list of boxes needs to be ticked, including a thorough analysis to determine if the alien is real. But once experts identify it, the rest will be up to political leaders to decide.

“As far as I’m aware, there’s no plan in place,” he added.

Do aliens exist?

While addressing the age-old question, Professor Watson said that the chances of life outside of our planet are low. While microbial life may exist, the thought of there being intelligent life forms is quite gloomy. He believes that we are ‘complete freaks of nature,’ and intelligent life is rare and unlikely.

Due to science, we have understood a lot about the universe, but much of it is still a mystery. As Carl Sagan said, “The universe is a pretty big place. It seems like an awful waste of space if it’s just us.” Hence, scientists will continue their pursuit of discovering aliens.