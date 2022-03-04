“The Dropout” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

If you have tuned in to Rebecca Jarvis’ 2019 podcast titled “The Dropout,” then we have some good news for you. The said podcast featured controversy around billionaire Elizabeth Holmes. The 2022 mini-series will focus on the same, with Amanda Seyfried playing the lead.

The Academy Nominee’s series has already been released online on March 03, 2022. The show aired at the standard time of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). Following the premiere of the opening episode, the rest of the episodes will be released every week.

Wondering where to watch episodes of The Dropout? You have come to the right place. We will shed some light on the same in the next section of the article. So without any further delay, let’s get started.

Where to watch ‘The Dropout’ online?

The mini-series is a Hulu original, and you can watch it online on the streaming service. To do so, head over to this page on Hulu. Moreover, the streaming platform also features a 7-day free trial for new users. So if you haven’t used this offer in the past, you can watch Amanda Seyfried’s new series for free.

‘The Dropout’ plot: What to expect from it?

The title of the series is a nod to the main character as she is a dropout. After doing so, Holmes tries to make a breakthrough in the healthcare industry. To get a better understanding of the plot, you can read the official synopsis of the series below:

“TV series that chronicles Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes’ attempt to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college and starting a technology company.”

That’s all from our side. What are your expectations from the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.