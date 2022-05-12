“The Lincoln Lawyer” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Michael Connelly’s 2005 novel “The Lincoln Lawyer” has seen its fair share of praise. It was even adapted to a movie of the same name back in 2011. However, more than a decade after that film’s release, a TV series is being made. The only difference is that the 10-episode show will focus on that novel’s sequel, “The Brass Verdict.”

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Although the novel is a sequel, the series will still be called The Lincoln Lawyer. After months of waiting, it is all set to release online on May 13, 2022. It will follow the standard release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

If you think this TV series will be your cup of tea, you have come to the perfect place. Let’s start with where to watch this highly anticipated title online.

Where to watch ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ online?

Image credit: Netflix

The TV show adaptation of the 2008 novel will be released under the banner of Netflix. Since it will be a Netflix original, you can watch it online exclusively on the streaming giant. Just ensure that you have a subscription to the platform, and you’ll be good to go.

In case you are searching for an amazing movie on Netflix, then we have a suggestion for you. Operation Mincemeat was recently released on the streaming service. Based on true stories from World War II, it will surely be a gripping experience for you.

What to expect from ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’?

With the rising popularity of the series even before its release, many are already labeling it as the dark horse hit of this season. As for its plot, here’s what the official synopsis says:

“An iconoclastic idealist runs his law practice out of the back of his Lincoln Town Car in this series based on Michael Connelly’s bestselling novels.“

What are your expectations from it? Also, do you think Netflix will do justice to this show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.