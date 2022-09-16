The ‘Blade Runner 2099’ Series Is Actually Happening!

In 1982, filmmaker Ridley Scott turned Philip K. Dick’s novel, “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” into a film that divided audiences and flopped at the box office. However, as time went on, Scott kept making changes throughout Blade Runner’s numerous cuts. As a result, it was acknowledged as one of the greatest science fiction films ever made.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Denis Villeneuve resurrected Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard 35 years later in Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling as K. Despite receiving positive reviews, the film struggled to make a profit at the box office. Following the release of HBO Max‘s animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, reports surfaced that Scott was working on the franchise’s first live-action show.

The news of a live-action Blade Runner sequel show initially arose in late 2021, but it wasn’t until February of this year that Prime Video entered the picture. The streaming service began assembling a writer’s room at the time, chaired by Silka Luisa (Shining Girls), to determine whether the Blade Runner 2049 sequel TV series would go forward.

Blade Runner sequel is officially happening on Amazon Prime Video

Now Deadline has announced that the Blade Runner sequel show, Blade Runner 2099, is moving forward, with Ridley Scott producing the limited series. It appears that Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker of Blade Runner 2049, will not be participating in the sequel.

It is the first live-action Blade Runner series to be produced. Few facts about the plot are available. Although the title Blade Runner 2099 confirms that it will take place 50 years after the events of the Blade Runner sequel film. There is no known release date or projected start date for production at this time.

It will undoubtedly be interesting to see how Blade Runner 2099 develops. The series’ connection to the movies will continue to be a source of contention. Based on the finale of Blade Runner 2049, Ryan Gosling’s K cannot return, and putting the follow-up show 50 years in the future will likely result in fewer recognized characters from the films returning.

Since Ridley Scott has already expanded his sci-fi film franchises in unexpected ways (see his Alien prequel films), it should be interesting to see how Blade Runner 2099 expands the Blade Runner brand.