GOT Fans Can Now Take Pictures With New Iron Throne Ahead Of HOTD Premiere

Set 200 years before the events of the original series, the new HBO prequel, House of Dragons, will center on a brewing civil war within the ruling Targaryen dynasty. The show is created by Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin. It is based on excerpts from the latter’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood, and is inspired by a real 12th Century war of succession known as The Anarchy.

According to Sky News, lucky Game of Thrones fans in the UK will soon be able to see the Iron Throne up close as the House of the Dragon premiere approaches. The newly designed seat of power, which debuted this week in the Tower of London, is set to relocate to Leicester Square in time for the prequel’s premiere next week. The throne will then embark on a tour of the country, stopping in major cities such as Cardiff and Edinburgh.

The Iron Throne in House of the Dragon is said to be a more accurate representation of the seat than the one in Game of Thrones. The new Iron Throne, which has been seen in recent images and trailers, is said to have been built with 2,500 swords, some of which were taken from the sets of Warcraft and The Witcher due to a shortage.

Regardless of how ugly it is, it is an important part of this new Westerosi saga. As a result, seeing it in person should be an exciting experience for the fans who are fortunate enough to venture out and stake their claim.

House of the Dragon will premiere on Sunday, August 21, on HBO.