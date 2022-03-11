Valve Releases Windows 10 Drivers For Steam Deck

Valve has finally released the Windows 10 drivers for the Steam Deck. The handheld comes with SteamOS installed for starters, but Valve promised Windows and dual-boot support, and the former is now available.

Only GPU, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth drivers have been released, leaving only the audio drivers. Valve says it’s working closely with AMD and other parties to get the audio working on Steam Deck. Until then, you cannot use the 3.5 mm audio jack or speakers for audio but Bluetooth and USB. Apart from that, the USB-C is also capable of providing audio.

In a previous Steam Deck announcement, Valve also said that the Steam Deck would be capable of dual-booting SteamOS and Windows. While that’s not currently possible and requires you to wipe your Steam Deck to install Windows, the feature will ship in future SteamOS 3 updates.

Valve has also left some notes in the official post that support for Windows 11 will be made available in the future with a BIOS update. If you recall, Windows 11 requires fTPM to be enabled on AMD machines in BIOS.

What are your thoughts about Valve finally releasing Steam Deck Windows 10 drivers? Will you be running Windows once you get your Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source