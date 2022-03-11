Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 Delayed: New Release Date & Time

Some bad news this week for the manga fans, Jujutsu Kaisen is on a break again. For fans looking for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178, the chapter got delayed and will not be released at the scheduled timings. Meanwhile, we’ll share the details around the new release schedule in this article.

With the story getting better and better with each chapter, the Sendai colony arc is hands down one of the best arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen. Meanwhile, chapter 177 showed Okkotsu getting tired after battling multiple curse spirits, that too, one after the other. At the same time, Ryuu can take a hint about Okkotsu’s reserve curse energy and that there’s a limit to his cursed energy.

Furthermore, before divulging in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178’s spoilers and what will be coming, let’s take a look at chapter 178’s revised schedule and the reason for the chapter’s delay.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 new release schedule

While chapter 178 was to release on March 14th, 2022, the chapter will now release on Saturday, March 19th, 2022. The delay in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178’s release is due to mangaka Gege Akutami’s poor health. Moreover, fans can read the manga chapter 178 online on Manga Plus and Viz upon its release.

As for the release timings, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178 will first release in Japan at midnight; meanwhile, the worldwide release timings are mentioned below.

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM PDT (February 18 th )

7:00 AM PDT (February 18 ) Central Time: 9:00 AM CST (February 18 th )

9:00 AM CST (February 18 ) Eastern Time: 10:00 AM EST (February 18 th )

10:00 AM EST (February 18 ) British Time: 3:00 PM BST (February 18 th )

3:00 PM BST (February 18 ) European Time: 4:00 PM CET (February 18 th )

4:00 PM CET (February 18 ) Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST (February 18 th )

8:30 PM IST (February 18 ) Japan Time: 12:00 AM JST (February 19st)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 178

We see Ryuu taking on Okkatsu after reminiscing about his past life in the last chapter. Taking a brief moment to himself, Ryuu talks about his past life, how he always ate in moderation, how he’s fought ‘staunch men’ and met ‘good women.’ All the while, referring to how after having done all these things, Ryuu never felt complete and had an insatiable void.

At the same time, Ryuu was seen preparing himself to launch an attack at Okkotsu. While Ryuu’s attacks were powerful, Okkotu takes them on despite being worn off from previous fights. As Ryuu exclaims, “It’s like I’m banging on an absurdly large water tank.” While they both continue to fight with Okkotsu dropping Ryuu to the ground, there’s a new entry in the fight, Tatako.

As Tatako enters the fight, Ryuu is seen attacking her. However, she not only dodges Ryuu’s attack; but also redirects the attack back at Ryuu. In the next few frames, we saw how Okkotsu uses his curse energy reserves to recover. At the same time, Ryuu and Tatako knew that Okkotsu would soon run out of curse energy, which Okkotsu is also aware of. With the same thought, in the last frame, we see Okkotsu calling forward Rika to fight alongside him, “come, Rika, all of you,” he says.