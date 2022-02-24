Apex Legends Might Be Coming To Steam Deck Sooner Than Expected

Anti-cheat mechanisms have been one of the most concerning things for the people who ordered Steam Deck. What’s even more concerning is companies flat out denying releasing their games on the Deck because “it’s too much work” or “because they don’t trust that their anti-cheat would prevent people from cheating on Linux.” Very Epic, right? (Pun intended)

However, after witnessing the Steam Deck hype, many games with anti-cheats are being added to the console. One popular game coming soon to the console is Apex Legends.

Apex Legends is coming to Steam Deck!

A branch with the name steam_deck was recently listed on SteamDB with Build ID 8262190 and the description “Steam Deck Testing,” which suggests the devs are probably testing the game on their units.

There’s no speculated date about when the game will be playable on Steam Deck. Still, considering how fast EA is usually with updates, especially in Apex Legends, we can expect it to arrive pretty soon.

For starters, Apex Legends contains Easy Anti-Cheat, which announced its availability on Linux last year. If Apex arrives in Linux, it will be a huge win for the Linux desktop and Steam Deck communities.

For starters, Apex Legends contains Easy Anti-Cheat, which announced its availability on Linux last year. If Apex arrives in Linux, it will be a huge win for the Linux desktop and Steam Deck communities.