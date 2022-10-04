Someone Unboxed The Pixel Watch Early, And We Have Bad News

The Pixel Watch has been the talk of the Tech town in the past few weeks, and why not? It’s Google’s very first wearable on a completely revamped Wear OS platform. In fact, it’s so popular that someone “coincidentally” left it in a bar a few months ago. Someone recently got their hands on a Pixel Watch unit and shared their thoughts on Reddit. Judging by the details the OP has shared, it looks like many people are in for disappointment.

In this article, let’s look at all the details the OP shared about the Pixel Watch, which includes photos of the packaging, unboxing, and first impressions.

Pixel Watch Unboxed Before Launch

At the right of the watch, we can see the speaker and mic cutouts, whereas, on the left, there’s a digital crown and a button. The charcoal active bands blend incredibly well with the watch’s body thanks to the unique latching mechanism.

Overall, the watch is built like a pebble, and the rounded display across the perimeter of the device makes it look futuristic and unique. However, the abnormally huge bezels soon take away that futuristic feeling. Considering we measure it from where the curve on the watch begins, the bezels would still be bigger than the Galaxy Watch 5 or even the Watch 4. They’re enormous.

The OP also compared the size to their Apple Watch (Series 7; judging by the bezels) and said the watch is slimmer and bigger than they expected.

The watch is powered by Wear OS 3.5 and comes with a Type-C magnetic charging dock. This Pixel Watch is an LTE variant, but there will also be a Bluetooth-only variant. The box also mentions compatibility with Android 8.0 or above devices and that Android Go is not supported.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel Watch? Are those huge bezels a huge dealbreaker for you? Let us know in the comments section below.