Someone Left The Unreleased Pixel Watch At A Restaurant, Here’s How It Looks

For the last couple of years, we have been hearing rumors that Google is working on a smartwatch, which will most likely be called the Pixel Watch. The alleged Pixel Watch renders also leaked. Yesterday, nine images of Google’s upcoming smartwatch surfaced on the web, and all the leaks and rumors so far have come true.

Google Pixel Watch Leaked Images

Yesterday, someone left a Smartwatch in a restaurant in the U.S. that looks like the Pixel Watch. A reader of Android Central found the smartwatch and then sent the images to the publication. The photos confirm that it’s a unit for developers and testers.

Image: Android Central

Image: Android Central

The live images are identical to previously leaked renders, suggesting a minimalistic-looking, no-bezel design. Looking at the pictures, it is also confirmed that Pixel Watch will have one of the rumored colors, Black. Like the Apple Watch, the Pixel Watch will have a rotating crown. It will also have two hidden buttons, one of which is visible and present next to the crown.

Image: Android Central

Image: Android Central

Image: Android Central

Image: Android Central

The Pixel Watch will have a proprietary Google Band. The images suggest a close resemblance to Apple’s watch bands. We also expect Google to release the same in multiple colors during the official launch.

Image: Android Central

The back of the Pixel Watch looks like it’s mostly made of glass and metal. The person told Android Central that the customer didn’t leave a charger behind. However, we expect the watch to support Qi wireless charging.

Image: Android central

Judging by the Google logo, Google might add some exclusive elements to the UI (Similar to the Pixel UI on Pixel devices), which will add a bit of exclusivity to the device.

The back of the box has the following text, “This device has not been authorized as required by the rules of the Federal Communications Commission and Industry Canada, nor has it been tested for compliance with EU regulations.” It is also noted that the unit is for “internal testing and development only” and “markings and packaging are not final.”

The Pixel Watch might be powered by an Exynos chipset and not a Snapdragon chip found in most other Wear OS devices. It will be interesting to see if Google comes up with its own Tensor SoC for the future iterations of Pixel watches.

The search engine giant is set to announce the Pixel 6a in the upcoming Google I/O event on 11th May, and rumors suggest that the company will tease the Pixel Watch. The final launch could take place in September along with the Pixel 7 series. As of now, there’s no concrete launch date for the Watch.

What are your thoughts about the Pixel Watch? Are you looking forward to buying it? Let us know in the comments.